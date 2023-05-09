BostonGene to Showcase Integrated Approach to Precision Medicine at PEGS Boston 2023

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene announced today that as part of its ongoing commitment to improving the diagnosis and personalized treatment recommendations for cancer patients, it will participate in and present at PEGS Boston Summit on May 15 – 19, 2023, at the Hynes Convention Center. The event is the leading biologics event covering all aspects of biologic drug development with in-depth presentations on protein and antibody engineering, immunotherapy, oncology, expression, analytics, immunogenicity, and more. BostonGene will also exhibit at booth #228.

BostonGene session details can be found below:

Comprehensive genomic and immune profiling of tumor tissue and peripheral blood to predict immunotherapy response and identify mechanisms of immune escape

Monday, May 15 | 2:50 PM ET

Speaker: Michael Goldberg, PhD, Director of Immunology, BostonGene

The session will address how BostonGene’s innovative AI and ML-based solutions can precisely predict immunotherapy responses, resistance, and immune-related adverse events. The presentation will underscore how our comprehensive genomic and immune profiling platform will assist in providing patients with the most effective treatments and mechanistic stratification that will propel bringing novel agents and combinations into the clinic and ultimately accelerate the next phase of drug discovery.

To learn more, or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during PEGS Boston 2023, please contact Maria Proia at [email protected].

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using our AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

