Cox, Castle & Nicholson Ranked Among the Top 200 Law Firms

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, a leading full-service law firm specializing in real estate in the United States, has ranked in The American Lawyer’s 2023 list of Top 200 law firms. This is the first time Cox Castle elected to submit for the Am Law rankings and was immediately recognized as a growing firm amongst its peers. Every year, American Lawyer Media, a top business news publisher, ranks the nation’s top revenue-grossing law firms. Cox Castle debuts on the Am Law list at #185.

Cox Castle has built a strong reputation in California and across the nation for its diverse group of attorneys who focus on specific industries that have needs around and relating to real estate. That focus has allowed Cox Castle to continue to grow and develop strong expertise in very specialized areas, while maintaining its ability to provide solid legal services to its clients. The firm’s inaugural ranking on Am Law 200 is a testament to the success of that strategy.

“Our ranking as a Top 200 U.S. law firm only serves to validate our longstanding position as a major law firm serving the real estate industry and reinforces our ongoing strategy to grow and expand our services, develop a deep bench of seasoned lawyers, provide the highest-quality legal counsel to our clients, and build a firm with an inclusive and welcoming culture,” said Mathew Wyman, Co-Chair, Cox Castle. “I am proud that the firm can add this tremendous industry recognition to our ever-growing list of accomplishments and look forward as we continue to execute on our successful growth strategy going forward.”

Cox Castle continues to look for opportunities to grow both geographically and in terms of expertise. The firm’s expansion strategy is closely aligned with the needs of its clients, and the core values and culture of the firm.

“Our specialization provides significant opportunities for us as we continue to expand our services with clients requiring comprehensive and strategic real estate counsel such as those in the alternative energy and natural resources sector and the healthcare industry, while still maintaining our commitment to our traditional core real estate clients, including owners, developers, investors, and lenders,” added Dwayne McKenzie, Managing Partner. “Although various economic factors have impacted the real estate sector this year, we continue to focus on our future growth plan by expanding the depth and breadth of our expertise and adding exceptional talent to the firm.”

In addition to its inaugural Am Law 200 ranking, Cox Castle has also received another national accolade. The firm achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status for diversifying leadership within the firm after participating in Diversity Lab’s certification process. Cox Castle completed a rigorous 18-month collaboration with Diversity Lab – from September 2021 to March 2023 – to track, measure, and achieve diversity in leadership. Achieving Certification “Plus” status indicates that, in addition to successfully meeting the consideration and transparency requirements, Cox Castle has met the goal of at least 30% representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in current leadership roles and pipeline activities.

About Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP was founded in Los Angeles in 1968, with the goal of providing superior and comprehensive legal services to businesses, institutions, and individuals in all aspects of the real estate, finance, and construction industries. Cox Castle is now one of the largest full-service law firms specializing in real estate in the United States with more than 140 transactional and litigation attorneys in its Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Francisco offices.

The Firm has substantial expertise in matters involving land and improved property acquisitions and dispositions; joint ventures; single and multifamily residential development; land use, entitlement and regulatory compliance (including coastal commission and condemnation); office, industrial, retail and mixed-use development, leasing and management; commercial lending and institutional investment; loan workouts and financial restructuring; construction; resort and hospitality; labor and employment; risk management and insurance; environmental compliance; renewable energy and natural resources; and tax and estate planning. For more information, please visit www.coxcastle.com.

