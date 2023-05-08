Digital Whiteboard Stormboard Launches Context-Aware Augmented Intelligence Co-Collaborator: StormAI

Industry-first StormAI enhances ideation, improves workflow and creates a more secure, efficient brainstorming experience

EDMONTON, AB, May 9, 2023 – Leading data-first collaboration platform provider, Stormboard, has launched StormAI, the industry’s first Augmented Intelligence co-collaborator that works alongside humans to generate ideas, strategize and collaborate more effectively.

For most, meetings are unproductive and inefficient. Preparing for meetings like brainstorming sessions, business analysis and strategic planning takes hours. Even with necessary materials gathered in advance and the brightest minds in the room, participants often don’t know where to start. With StormAI, no preparation or prompt engineering is required. Instead, teams immediately benefit from automated template generation that produces initial ideas and builds upon them as users continue to input information.

These industry-leading solutions show up as two key initial features solving critical issues:

Automatic template creation means that teams no longer need to worry about where to start. The platform automatically generates user-ready templates that are custom-designed to the specific use case, reducing administration time to seconds to make brainstorming and problem-solving more efficient.

Augmented idea generation provides intelligent suggestions, recommendations and insights to users as they collaborate in real time. StormAI leverages the ideas in the whole template, understanding their context based on the section they are in and adds ideas that understand the bigger picture.



StormAI is like having a boardroom of seasoned experts on your team. Just as an experienced analyst uses their expertise, data, and insight to uncover trends and make informed decisions, StormAI is your co-collaborator, enhancing creativity and innovation while generating ideas you might not have considered. StormAI maximizes your chance of achieving optimal business outcomes.

“Storm AI completely changes the game when it comes to running a meeting. When people think of AI they think of Artificial Intelligence. We look at this as Augmented Intelligence. We’re giving all our users the ability to facilitate meetings faster and far more intelligently. No longer do you need to search through the hundreds of templates in Stormboard to find the right one, or master the art of prompt engineering to take advantage of AI. Storm AI creates a custom intelligent template tailored to the problem at hand in seconds, and gets you started with great ideas. ” said Reg Cheramy, CEO of Stormboard. “Because Stormboard and our templates follow a data-first architecture, you can do things with Stormboard you can’t do in any other visual collaboration tool. StormAI harnesses the power of contextual data to augment the brightest minds at the virtual brainstorming table. With StormAI’s Augmented Intelligence, we’re helping people be more effective and create better results faster – revolutionizing how teams work better together. The only person losing their job with StormAI is your prompt engineer.”

Unlike other visual collaboration applications that use image-based templates without contextual understanding, Stormboard’s data-first, object-based architecture, is the first context-aware collaborator of its kind. Advanced contextual awareness means StormAI understands the intelligent design of Stormboard’s platform. When users create new content, StormAI analyzes the existing content and data then proceeds to supply innovative ideas to unleash human collaboration.

Leveraging existing workspace data and metadata, users need zero experience or expertise with artificial intelligence to engage with StormAI. Compared to the ChatGPT experience to date that requires a significant level of prompt expertise, StormAI already knows what the user is working on, leading to improved productivity, accuracy, innovation and creativity.

Industries where structured data is critical to the workflow, like Pharma, Finance, Healthcare, Telecom and manufacturing, can immediately realize StormAI’s benefits for advanced efficiency and increased alignment. StormAI is poised to become a driving force in digital transformation and the future of collaboration technology.

Stormboard’s Data-First Platform prioritizes privacy and security by adhering to industry-standard security protocols and best practices to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of user data. Unlike ChatGPT where your input can be used to train models, Stormboard data is not used for training purposes by our AI Service Partners. All data is encrypted (both at-rest and in-transit) and may be retained for up to 30 days in a dedicated single instance accessible only to authorized employees for (1) debugging purposes and (2) investigating patterns of misuse. Account-level administrative controls and filters direct whether Storm data, including PII, is removed prior to transit to the OpenAI Service Partner. The initial OpenAI Service Partner is Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

StormAI is generally available for current and new customers immediately as a technology preview; users of Stormboard’s free personal plan may apply for waitlist inclusion. For more information, visit stormboard.com/product/stormai.

About Stormboard

Stormboard is a data-first collaboration workflow platform that helps teams work smarter and achieve better outcomes across in-office and hybrid teams. Its leading-edge whiteboard capabilities empower data-driven companies to turn unstructured human interactions into information-rich, collaborative workspaces, enabling data-backed decisions and efficient processes that save customers countless hours and dollars. With its new, innovative feature, StormAI, Stormboard is revolutionizing how teams collaborate on ideas, enabling them to achieve their business objectives more efficiently.

