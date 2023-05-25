DXP Enterprises, Inc. Appoints David Molero Chief Accounting Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced that David Molero has been appointed as DXP’s new Chief Accounting Officer, effective May 22, 2023. Mr. Molero is a certified public accountant and has over 17 years of experience in accounting within a public company environment and most recently as a Chief Accounting Officer of another publicly traded company. David replaces Eugene Padgett, who resigned on October 10, 2022. Mr. Molero will be an integral leader on the accounting and finance team overseeing the Company’s accounting, tax, SOX, and SEC reporting functions, and will be reporting directly to Kent Yee, SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to DXP, Mr. Molero was the Chief Accounting Officer for AgileThought, Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation services including organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. He spent over 16 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers working in the Audit as well as the capital markets and accounting advisory groups. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Loyola University in Cordoba (Spain) and a Master’s degree in Audit from the University of Alcala in Madrid (Spain) and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Kent Yee, CFO, commented, “We are excited to welcome David to DXP. His deep, technical background in accounting as well as experience in transformation, will complement our existing leadership well. David has a proven track record of leading corporate and technical accounting. I look forward to working with him as we continue to drive transformation and advance our broader growth objectives. David is a proven leader and will be instrumental in helping us execute our goals within the accounting and finance team and the Company as a whole.”

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (“MROP”) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

