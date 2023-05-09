Energous Elevates IoT Wireless Power Networks to a Higher Level of Performance with New 2W PowerBridge Transmitter That Doubles Energizing Capability Compared With Currently Deployed Transmitters

New transmitter enables energizing of battery-less IoT sensors and aggregates sensor data to the cloud, further expanding wireless power network infrastructure for asset tracking, supply chain, retail, vertical farming and industrial applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based intelligent wireless power networks, today announced the launch of a new 2 Watt conducted power transmitter, which addresses the growing power demands from the rapidly expanding IoT ecosystem across supply chain, logistics, retail, industrial and agricultural industries. The 2W PowerBridge transmitter doubles the energizing capability of Energous’ 1W transmitter currently deployed in the field, continuing towards Energous’ goal of freeing IoT devices from the constraints of replaceable batteries and charging cords and extending power and range.





The number of IoT devices continues to expand, especially in industrial, commercial, and residential spaces. Energous’ 2W PowerBridge helps reduce the need for replaceable batteries and charging cables, and is capable of powering IoT devices in these settings at distance and with reduced need for maintenance or human intervention, enabling a more automated workflow and deployment of Active Energy Wireless Power Networks.

“Our new 2W PowerBridge represents our continued commitment to advancing and improving our Wireless Power Networks infrastructure to meet the power demands of today’s IoT deployments. This reinforces our leadership in the development of Active Energy Wireless Power Networks,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “As the IoT ecosystem continues to grow, this transmitter will enable RF-based wireless power to provide better RF coverage and power levels. Customers will now have multiple options to optimize their networks by combining our 1W and 2W PowerBridges.”

Energous PowerBridges are designed to drive transformation across the entire IoT ecosystem. These devices not only have the capability of wirelessly charging multiple devices simultaneously from a distance using RF-based wireless power, but they can also function as data links for connected IoT devices. This enables them to communicate valuable data and insights back to the cloud.

The 2W PowerBridge will be available for testing via our 2W Evaluation Kit by the end of Q2 2023.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company’s corporate pages on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry and our technology and its expected functionality. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contacts

Energous Public Relations:

SHIFT Communications



[email protected]

Energous Investor Relations:

Padilla IR



[email protected]