Enterome forms Scientific Advisory Board and Medical Advisory Group as it advances its OncoMimics™ immunotherapy pipeline for solid and liquid tumors

SAB and MAG comprise global key opinion leaders in translational tumor immunology and immunotherapy

Paris, France – May 9, 2023

Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform, announces the creation of its international Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Medical Advisory Group (MAG) comprising highly respected and influential scientific and clinical leaders in oncology and immunotherapy. The newly formed SAB and MAG will provide strategic, scientific, and clinical guidance to Enterome as it progresses its pipeline of innovative OncoMimics™ immunotherapies targeting solid and liquid tumors.

Enterome’s Scientific Advisory Board comprises (biographies below):

David Klatzmann, MD, PhD – Professor of Immunology at the Sorbonne University (Paris, France)

Pedro Romero, MD, PhD – Director of Scientific and Medical Affairs, Novigenix, Professor Emeritus at University of Lausanne (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Justin Eyquem, PhD – Assistant Professor in Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California (San Francisco, CA, US)

Enterome’s Medical Advisory Group comprises (biographies below):

Zuzana Jirakova, MD, PhD – Chief Medical Officer at Highlight Therapeutics (Madrid, ES)

Peter Kiener, PhD – Venture Partner at ICG Life Sciences (Portland, OR, US)

Alexander Zukiwski, MD – Chief Medical Officer at CASI Pharmaceuticals (Rockville, MD, US)

“We are very pleased to announce the creation of our Scientific Advisory Board and Medical Advisory Group,” commented Pierre Belichard, CEO at Enterome. “Their combined knowledge and experience in immune-oncology will be fundamental as we look to advance and expand our pipeline of OncoMimics immunotherapies into and through clinical development targeting solid and liquid cancers. Their insights and expertise will be crucial to Enterome as we approach important near-term clinical readouts from the ROSALIE trial with EO2401 in recurrent glioblastoma and from the SIDNEY trial with EO2463 in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and as we consider the design and strategy for potentially pivotal clinical trials with these candidates. In addition, we look forward to their input to the development strategies around our other OncoMimics candidates, which are planned to enter clinical trials in 2023, including EO2040 in colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease, and EO4010 for third-line colorectal cancer.”

Biographies

Scientific Advisory Board

David Klatzmann, MD, PhD is a world-renowned immunologist who contributed to the discovery of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), revealing its preferential tropism and cytopathic effect- the first indication that HIV is the cause of AIDS. David is Professor of Immunology at the Sorbonne University. He also holds several roles at both the Pierre and Marie Curie Medical School and Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, including as Chief of Biotherapy, Coordinator of the Clinical Investigation Center for Biotherapy and Immunology. With a current focus on translational system immunology, David brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge on T cell-based therapies in cancer and auto-immune diseases.

Pedro Romero, MD, PhD is a specialist in translational tumor immunology and immunotherapy of cancer as well as immune and tumoral responses. He currently serves as Deputy Scientific Director of the Lausanne branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research in Switzerland and in 2021 was made Honorary Professor of the University of Lausanne. He joined Novigenix, Lausanne, as Director of Scientific and Medical Affairs in April 2023. Pedro was a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute of Immunology, the National University of Colombia and New York University School of Medicine. Pedro’s research which has been published in leading scientific journals has been instrumental to tumor immunology and clinical cancer immunotherapy developments.

Justin Eyquem, PhD is an Assistant Professor in the department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Investigator at the Gladstone-UCSF Institute for Genomic Immunology and co-founder and scientific advisor for Mnemo Therapeutics. Justin brings with him a unique understanding of the engineering of T lymphocytes to enhance CAR T and natural killer (NK) cell functions in hematological and solid tumors. Justin earned his PhD from the University of Paris-Diderot (France) in collaboration with the biotech company Cellectis and trained as a postdoctoral fellow at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, US.

Medical Advisory Group

Zuzana Jirakova Trnkova, MD, PhD has over 20 years of pharmaceutical industry and leading biotech experience in global drug development. Zuzana serves as a Chief Medical Officer at Highlight Therapeutics. Previously, she was Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs Radiology at Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Before this, she served as Vice President of Clinical Research and Development at BioNTech in Germany. Zuzana earned her MD and PhD in immunology and molecular biology at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic. Zuzana brings cross-disciplinary experience in early to late-stage oncology drug development of small molecules and biologics in various indications, translational research and clinical pharmacology.

Peter Kiener, PhD has extensive experience in research and development in biologics, immunotherapy and biopharmaceuticals and a brings a wealth of knowledge in drug development from discovery through to approval. He is a Venture Partner at ICG Life Sciences and the former Chief Scientific Officer at Sucampo. Prior to this, he was President and co-founder of Zyngenia and has held R&D leadership roles at Ambrx, MedImmune/AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Peter earned his PhD in biochemistry at the University of Oxford.

Alexander Zukiwski, MD, has 25+ years of experience in global oncology drug development and serves as Chief Medical Officer at CASI Pharmaceuticals. He has held several leadership roles in the pharmaceutical industry, including in global drug development, clinical evaluation and registration of many successful oncology treatments at leading companies such as Hoffmann-LaRoche, Glaxo Wellcome, Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune, and Arno Therapeutics. Alexander received his MD from the University of Calgary and conducted his post-graduate training at St. Thomas Hospital Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome’s pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, allowing it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body. Its first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

The company’s two pipelines of drug candidates include:

OncoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, with clinical data expected in H1 2023. EO2040, a new immune therapy, is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in 2023 in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease. EO4010 is in development for third-line colorectal cancer and targeted to enter clinical trials in 2023.

Enterome employs 73 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €116 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.enterome.com