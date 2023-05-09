Esker to Showcase AP and AR Solutions at IOFM AP & P2P Conference & Expo

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that the company will be attending the IOFM AP & P2P Conference & Expo, taking place May 15–17 at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The IOFM conference provides a unique platform for AP and P2P professionals to connect and learn from peers and experts as they discuss the current challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s conference is particularly significant, as IOFM is introducing its first-ever AR program, the AR Summit, which offers AR professionals new training and education, networking and the opportunity to evaluate the latest technology solutions and resources specific to AR teams.

Esker’s attendance at the conference will highlight its full range of both AP and AR solutions at booth #411 and booth #708, respectively. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Esker’s innovative solutions and learn how Esker’s network of customers, suppliers, partners and vendors can best utilize and benefit from their products.

Esker will also be hosting two speaking sessions with its customers Mitsubishi Electric and a prominent family-owned wine company. These sessions will provide insights into their experiences with Esker and the successes seen from implementing Esker’s Source-to-Pay and AR solutions, highlighting the value of automation and the potential it has to streamline business operations. Additionally, Esker will be participating in a panel session discussing how AR can help drive economic stability, further demonstrating its expertise in the field.

“We are thrilled to be part of this year’s IOFM AP & P2P Conference & Expo,” said Steve Smith, U.S. COO at Esker. “As a decades-long leader in this space, we are excited to showcase how our innovative technology can transform financial processes for businesses of all sizes. We look forward to connecting with our peers and other industry leaders to explore new ways to drive operational efficiency and improve overall business performance.”

To learn more about Esker’s full suite of AR and AP solutions, visit https://www.esker.com/ or stop by the booths at the IOFM conference. More info about the conference schedule can be found at https://events.iofm.com/conference-spring/.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Middleton, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

Contacts

Press Contact: Christina Davies



Tel: (972) 366-7453 | [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier



Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 | [email protected]