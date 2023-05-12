Incident Response Solutions New Zealand Taps Reveal-Brainspace to Supercharge its Already Deep AI Capabilities

Furthering its expansion into the Asia Pacific Region, Reveal is now delivering its world-class AI solutions to New Zealand legal and enterprise organisations

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reveal-Brainspace announced today that Incident Response Solutions, a leading provider of cybersecurity and specialty forensics solutions in New Zealand, has selected Reveal 11 – the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform – to deliver the most advanced (and cost-effective) AI-powered capabilities and support. This partnership will enable Incident Response Solutions to develop custom AI models to fortify its already robust suite of AI-driven models. The firm will also leverage the Reveal 11 platform to optimise its eDiscovery, review and data analytics capabilities throughout New Zealand.

Wendell Jisa, Founder & CEO of Reveal, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Incident Response Solutions in New Zealand to deliver advanced AI to their clients. This partnership marks another important step in our continued expansion across APAC and we look forward to working closely with the team at Incident Response Solutions New Zealand.”

As part of this partnership, Reveal will provide Incident Response Solutions with full access to its award-winning AI-powered platform – enabling the company to optimise the entire Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) process, including Review, while also building custom AI models that their clients need, including Privacy Breach, Fraud, Conflict of Interest, Workplace Health & Safety, Employment, Cartel and more. The partnership enables Incident Response Solutions to provide New Zealand organisations with a broader range of services and support, while also allowing Reveal to more deeply engage with the New Zealand market.

Incident Response Solutions Director, Campbell McKenzie said, “Our ‘Document Analysis Review Tool’ (DART) now also leverages the Reveal cloud hosted platform to assist lawyers in the efficient review of documents. DART kick starts a review by prioritising relevant documents to focus on what is most important first, and then uses Reveal’s AI models to conduct ‘continuous active learning’ to ensure each batch of documents is more likely to be responsive. The process is underpinned with verifiable methodologies and results that have been developed to withstand the rigours of legal proceedings.”

For more information about Reveal and its Reveal 11 platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time and money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

About Incident Response Solutions

When faced with a problem requiring Forensic Technology or Cyber Security expertise, Incident Response Solutions helps turn your uncertainties into positive outcomes. We help you uplift your capability, reduce your risk and immediately respond to actual events. The core of our business is to provide the confidence you require to prepare for, respond to and recover from incidents, to a Forensic standard, i.e. the highest level of proof. We strive to make you look good, even in times of crisis. We are Forensic and Cyber experts, with many years of proven experience. For more information, visit https://incidentresponse.co.nz/

Contacts

Liz Whelan



[email protected]