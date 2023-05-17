Intetics Announces Innovative Spatial Active Noise Cancelation System for Rotating Mechanisms

NAPLES, Fla., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intetics, a leading global technology company, announced an innovative spatial active noise cancelation solution for rotating mechanisms. The solution represents an advanced system that allows manufacturing professionals to create a peaceful and quiet environment. It enhances manufacturing workers’ well-being and efficiency by mitigating the harmful effects of noise, including problems like hearing loss, sleep disturbances, and stress.

The scientific background, project objectives, challenges solved, and innovative features to come are outlined in the recent company White Paper. The White Paper helps manufacturing decision-makers decide on system implementation for their specific operational needs.

Intetics’ innovative noise cancelation system reduces noise generated by rotating mechanisms. Since rotating machinery generates harmonic noise — the one perceived as a hum — active noise reduction solutions can effectively attenuate it.

A fascinating physical phenomenon has emerged through a blend of mathematics, hardware, and software: the interaction between noise and anti-noise sound waves leads to a mutual cancellation, effectively reducing environmental noise. This phenomenon arose from curiosity-driven exploration and user demand.

The underlining method for anti-noise generation lies in minimizing acoustic energy density. It is more advanced than minimizing instantaneous squared acoustic pressure used in traditional ANC.

The approach requires a custom 3D acoustic probe and more computational power but delivers more noticeable and effective results.

The Intetics noise reduction system has undergone physical testing on various objects equipped with rotating mechanisms. The results have demonstrated a significant reduction in the primary harmonic frequency around 200 Hz. Tests have shown an impressive decrease of up to 20 dB.

The noise cancelling algorithm is easily customizable for various usage scarious and any desired number of input and output channels.

White Paper is available by the link: Spatial Active Noise Cancelation for Rotating Mechanisms.

