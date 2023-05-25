JFB Construction & Development Announces Taking Their Business Public

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2023) – JFB Construction & Development, a leading National Development and Construction company, are excited to announce that it is taking its business public. This is a significant milestone for the company and a testament to its success and growth over the years.

With decades of unrivaled Development and Construction experience, JFB Construction & Development is the perfect partner to bring forth Multi-Family, Mixed Use, Commercial or residential projects to life. Their impressive portfolio includes Shopping centers, Multi-Family Communities, Luxurious Estates & Equestrian Facilities, and over 3 million square feet of retail space – all crafted with their signature hands-on expertise for ultimate quality assurance.

As the organization is going public, this dynamic move will offer customers and investors an incredible chance to join them in their growth journey, providing new access to services that will shape the Industry’s Future. With added capital from trading on a Nasdaq stock exchange, JFB can reach exciting heights with a Massive expansion Plan and possibilities – all while creating unparalleled opportunities for those who invest.

Furthermore, going public will allow JFB Construction & Development to access new markets, Public projects, and take advantage of industry advantages such as tax incentives and financing options. This means that customers can expect even more incredible efficiency and value when working with them and greater opportunities for returns on investments.

“We are excited to be taking our business public,” said Joseph Basile III, CEO of JFB Construction & Development. “This is a significant step forward for the future of our company, and we are excited to be able to share our success with the public. We believe this will allow us to continue providing the best possible service to our clients and partners with extreme growth.”

JFB Construction & Development has a long history of delivering high-quality construction and development projects and a strong reputation for excellence in the industry. The company has a solid track record of delivering projects on time and within budget and a strong pipeline of future projects.

“We are committed to delivering value to our shareholders and continue to deliver on our mission of building relationships and communities,” Joseph added. “This is just the beginning of our journey, and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to invest in bond ability, new projects, acquisitions, expand its workforce, and continue to grow its business. The company is expected to be listed on the exchange in the coming weeks, and interested investors can contact their stockbroker or financial advisor for more information.

The team at JFB Construction & Development is excited about this transition and looks forward to continued success in the future thanks to taking the business public.

About Us: JFB Construction & Development, a leading National Development and Construction company, is thrilled to announce its transition to a publicly traded entity. With a robust portfolio and decades of experience, they bring expertise to Multi-Family, Mixed Use, Commercial, and residential projects. This milestone opens doors for customers and investors, enabling growth, industry impact, and expanded opportunities. With a Nasdaq listing, JFB embarks on a massive expansion plan, unlocking new markets and delivering unparalleled quality and returns. Join them on this exciting journey of innovation and success.

Contact Info:

Name: Jonas Brown

Email: [email protected]

Organization: JFB Construction & Development INC

Address: 555 Hypoluxo Rd Lantana FL 33462 Telephone * (office) Email * Website *www.JFBConstruction.net

Phone: 561-582-9840

Website: http://www.JFBConstruction.net

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnxMPnYSOXg

