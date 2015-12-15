KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities at Sunset Ranch, its Newest Master Plan in Popular Ontario, California

Belmont and Moonstone at Sunset Ranch offer personalized, spacious new homes and planned family friendly amenities, priced from the low $500,000s.





ONTARIO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Belmont and Moonstone, two new communities at the company’s popular Sunset Ranch master plan in popular Ontario, California. The new homes at Belmont and Moonstone at Sunset Ranch are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The communities’ floor plans feature up to three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Homeowners will appreciate the award-winning Ontario-Montclair School District and the many planned, family friendly community amenities, including open space with a dog park, pool, children’s playground, sports field, picnic areas and pickleball courts.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in Southern California spacious new homes in our beautiful, new, master plan that live bigger for less,” said John Fenn, President and Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “Homeowners will appreciate Sunset Ranch’s planned, family friendly amenities and the award-winning Ontario-Montclair School District.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Belmont and Moonstone at Sunset Ranch are situated close to Highway 60, Interstate 15 and Interstate 10, providing easy access to the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers and the Ontario International Airport. The new communities are also convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Eastvale Gateway, Cloverdale Marketplace and Costco®.

The Belmont and Moonstone at Sunset Ranch sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $500,000s and mid $500,000s, respectively.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

