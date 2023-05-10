KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Hotwire Funding LLC, Series 2023-1

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes from Hotwire Funding LLC, Series 2023-1, a communications infrastructure securitization (CIS) that is primarily collateralized by fiber-to-the-home networks and related contracts.

Hotwire 2023-1 represents Hotwire Communications, Ltd.’s (Hotwire, the Company or the Parent) second securitization from its master trust, of which approximately $1.58 billion is currently outstanding. The outstanding prior Series 2021-1 Notes, which are highlighted in the table below, and Series 2023-1 Notes share in the same collateral pool. KBRA re-analyzed the prior Series 2021-1 Notes in conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2023-1 Notes, and anticipates affirming all of the outstanding ratings with respect to the Series 2021-1 Notes as of the Series 2023-1 closing date.

The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will primarily be used to repay certain indebtedness including outstanding amounts related to the Series 2021-1 Class A-1 Notes, fund various transaction accounts including the Series 2023-1 Prefunding Account, pay certain expenses and for general corporate purposes, which may include a distribution to the Parent for growth capital expenditures.

The business of Hotwire Funding LLC (the Issuer) is to own, manage and operate fiber optic communication systems for the delivery of digital infrastructure services (Services) used by multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and/or multi-tenant properties including homeowners’ associations (HOAs), condominium associations (COAs), apartments, student housing, hotels and municipalities (each a Bulk Community) as well as individual residents within a Bulk Community. The assets will consist primarily of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure, related easements, rights of use and other access agreements (collectively, Fiber Network Assets), related customer contracts and a shared infrastructure servicer agreement for use of certain shared assets necessary to operate such Fiber Network Assets. Each collection of Fiber Network Assets within a specific Bulk Community is referred to as a “Fiber Network”, and each customer contract with a Bulk Community is referred to herein as a “Bulk Contract”. As of May 10, 2023 (the Series 2023-1 Cut-off Date or Cut-off Date), the Issuer provides internet and cable services through 675 networks, which have an aggregate Annualized Run Rate Revenue (ARRR) of approximately $271.8 million and an Annualized Run Rate Net Operating Income (ARRNOI) of approximately $177.4 million.

