KBRA Releases Rating Report for City of New York, NY General Obligation Bonds

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–On May 16, 2023, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to The City of New York’s General Obligation Bonds, Fiscal 2023 Series F, Fiscal 2023 Series G and Fiscal 2023 Series 1. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the AA+ rating and Stable Outlook on the City’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.



Click here to view the report.

About KBRA



KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Linda Vanderperre, Senior Director



+1 (646) 731-2482



[email protected]

Harvey Zachem, Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-2385



[email protected]

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-2347



[email protected]

Business Development Contact

William Baneky, Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-2409



[email protected]

James Kissane, Senior Director



+1 (213) 806-0026



[email protected]