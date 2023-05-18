KIOXIA Spotlights Flash Storage Breakthroughs that Bring Innovation to Life at Dell Technologies World

Demonstrations Include PCIe 5.0 SSDs, E3.S Form Factor, XL-FLASH and AI-Driven Pop-Up Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KumoScale–Next week at Dell Technologies World, KIOXIA America, Inc., the inventor of NAND flash memory, will highlight new technologies, products, and form factors designed to accelerate innovation. From performance-boosting SSDs designed with PCIe ® 5.0 technology to the industry’s first1 lineup of Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S SSDs, KIOXIA will showcase flash storage solutions that accelerate customer application performance and enable product breakthroughs across a wide variety of Dell Technologies solutions.





A Diamond-level conference sponsor, KIOXIA has collaborated with Dell Technologies for over 20 years to create best-in-class data storage solutions. KIOXIA products can be found optimizing Dell Technologies solutions across multiple business lines, including laptop/mobile computing, desktop, data center, enterprise servers and storage.

“We are proud to support Dell Technologies and work together toward a future that sees ideas rapidly transformed into innovations – thanks to the power of flash memory,” said Scott Nelson, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for KIOXIA America, Inc. “A decades-long collaboration between the two companies allows us to provide products and solutions that help Dell Technologies customers achieve breakthrough application performance – while ensuring readiness for the technology ecosystems of the future.”

In addition to live demos, KIOXIA will conduct a breakout session titled, “Transforming Ideas into Innovation with Dell PowerEdge Servers and KIOXIA SSDs.” Presented jointly with Dell Technologies, the session will take place on May 23rd and 24th at 3:00pm (Session ID: SP2507). Additionally, Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the KIOXIA SSD Business Unit, will be featured in a Dell Technologies World live interview on May 23rd at 11:15am.

Product and technology demonstrations will be given in the KIOXIA booth #815 on the Solutions Expo floor at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from May 22 – 25. A strong focus will be placed on PCIe 5.0 SSDs, showing the benefits over PCIe 4.0 SSDs in a variety of real-world server and storage configurations/workload combinations.

Demonstrations include:

Dell Technologies AI-Driven Pop-up Manufacturing demo utilizing AI, KIOXIA CM6 Series SSDs, and an NVIDIA GPU to show real-time manufacturing and quality control using AI.

KIOXIA CD7 Series EDSFF E3.S Data Center SSDs and CM7 Series Enterprise NVMe TM E3.S drives running real-world applications on Dell Technologies servers.

Enterprise NVMe E3.S drives running real-world applications on Dell Technologies servers. KIOXIA RM6 Series 12Gb/s Value SAS SSDs with self-encrypting drive 2 (SED) showing encrypted performance on Dell PowerEdge 660XS servers.

(SED) showing encrypted performance on Dell PowerEdge 660XS servers. KIOXIA CD8 Series Data Center NVMe SSDs showing high performance with Dell Technologies R7525 servers.

KIOXIA CM6 Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs running Vmware vSANTM workloads on Dell PowerEdge R760 servers.

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2023 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1: As of October 25, 2021, based on industry survey of publicly available information

2: SED: Self-Encrypting Drive option supports TCG Enterprise SSC.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

Dell Technologies and PowerEdge are trademarks of Dell Inc. in the U.S. and/or other jurisdictions.

VMware and VMware vSAN are trademarks or registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and/or various jurisdictions.

PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

The NVMe word mark is a registered or unregistered trademark or service mark of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use strictly prohibited.

NVIDIA is a trademark or registered trademark of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

KIOXIA AMERICA, INC



2610 Orchard Parkway



San Jose, CA 95134, US



Tel.: +1 (408) 526-2700



www.kioxia.com

MEDIA CONTACT:



Dena Jacobson



Lages & Associates



Tel.: (949) 453-8080



[email protected]

COMPANY CONTACT:



Mia Cool



KIOXIA America, Inc.



Tel.: (408) 526-3087



[email protected]