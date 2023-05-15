MedAvail to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15

Management to host investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm EDT today

PHOENIX, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), an innovative technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced that the Company will announce financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 15th, after the close of the financial markets. MedAvail management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Call and webcast details:

Monday, May 15th, 2023 @ 4:30 pm ET

Investor dial-in: 1-888–886-7786 (domestic) or 1-416-764-8641 (international)

To access the Call me™ feature, which provides instant phone access to the event, click here.

The live audio webcast can be accessed by registering online on the “Investor Relations” section of MedAvail’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a pharmacy technology company, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Steven Halper/Caroline Paul

Managing Directors, LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

