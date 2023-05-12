MediWound to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, May 30th at 8:30 am Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results, provide corporate updates and answer questions.

Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956 Israel: 1-80-921-2373 International: 1-412-317-1837 Webcast: Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. The Phase III study is expected to start in Q4 2023. Additionally, MediWound has a Phase I/II biologic for basal cell carcinoma, MW005, with results expected in Q3 2023.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.