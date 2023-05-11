Mendus announces two upcoming presentations at the EHA2023 Hybrid Congress

MENDUS TO PRESENT UPDATES ON IMMUNOMONITORING DATA FROM ADVANCE II TRIAL AND PROGRESS ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS NK CELL THERAPY PROGRAM

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced to present two abstracts at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 Hybrid Congress, being held from June 8-11, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The first abstract summarizes the most recent immunomonitoring data from the ADVANCE II trial, a Phase 2 monotherapy trial studying Mendus’ lead program vididencel as a novel maintenance treatment modality in AML patients in CR1 after chemotherapy induction/consolidation. Immunomonitoring allows for a detailed evaluation of the patients’ immune system before and after vididencel treatment, supporting a deeper understanding of the underlying mechanisms that could result in clinical survival benefit.

Abstract Number: P1387

Abstract Title: Treatment with a leukemia-derived dendritic cell vaccine induces innate and adaptive immune response correlating with clinical response in AML patients in CR1 with measurable residual disease

The second abstract describes a novel method to use mature dendritic cells derived from the Company’s proprietary DCOne cell line for the ex vivo expansion of memory NK cells. Such expanded NK cells could be used for adoptive immunotherapy, including combinations with tumor-targeting antibodies or NK cell engagers in different tumor indications, including hematological cancers.

Abstract Number: P1383

Abstract Title: Strong and selective ex vivo expansion of adaptive NKG2C+/CD57+

NK cells from CMV seropositive donors using dendritic cells derived from the leukemic cell line DCOne as feeder cells

Both abstracts are made available via the EHA2023 conference website.





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST.





