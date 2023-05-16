Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _May 15, 2023

                

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _May 15, 2023.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C – ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights
November 30, 2022 31 018 553 32 514 528 32 512 028
December 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 514 825 32 512 325
January 31, 2023 31 018 553 32 514 771 32 512 271
February 28, 2023 31 018 553 32 516 875 32 514 375
March 31, 2023 31 018 553 32 521 652 32 519 152
April 30, 2023 31 018 553 32 521 642 32 519 142
May 15, 2023 34 120 298 35 623 387 35 620 887

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

