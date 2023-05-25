mPulse Mobile Drives Strong Q1 2023 Growth

mPulse surpasses 200 Healthcare Customers, Increases Market Footprint, Expands Solution Offerings and Drives Improvement in Health Outcomes

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mPulse Mobile, a leading provider of conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced strong, profitable revenue growth for Q1 driven by increases in its market footprint, expanded solutions offerings and consistent improvement in health outcomes for the members and patients of its customers. During the quarter, the company surpassed 200 active customers that have automated over 1 billion conversations to deliver stellar business outcomes over the last 12 months.

The company increased its market footprint during the quarter with existing and new national payor customers by expanding into new geographies across Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and Pharmacy lines of business. Additionally, the company increased its customer base through new partnerships with Accountable Care Organizations, Integrated Delivery Networks and other “payvider” networks (hybrid provider/payor healthcare companies). These organizations are using mPulse Mobile’s omnichannel, content-rich digital engagement platform to drive significant value by closing gaps in care, improving the consumer experience, creating retention and, most importantly, improving the health outcomes of their members and patients.

“There is a clear need in the market for leading healthcare organizations to connect with their members and patients digitally,” said Bob Farrell, CEO of mPulse Mobile. “We are partnering with our customers to deploy bespoke digital experiences that connect with individuals across diverse populations. It is exciting to see our customers use the consumer data our programs generate to measure performance against their key business goals and see the positive impact on the lives of tens of millions of individuals.”

Expanded Solutions Offerings

mPulse continues to build strong digital engagement solutions on top of the company’s core platform. These solutions address specific health challenges by addressing the needs of individual consumers and activating behavior change. Today, mPulse announced the launch of new engagement solutions for Pregnancy to its suite of solutions. mPulse’s team of behavioral scientists and engagement strategists designed the new Pregnancy solution with conversational outreach and integrated streaming content to deliver an outcomes-focused digital engagement experience that supports individuals of diverse backgrounds and abilities. Spanning pre-natal and post-partum stages, the Pregnancy solution helps mothers navigate their pregnancy and early stages of their child’s life with a focus on completing key preventive health steps, aligned to quality improvement measures. The 12-month program is available across 7 languages with clinical instruction delivered by Dr. Christine Noa Sterling, board-certified ObGyn.

Improvements in Health Outcomes

mPulse’s solutions focus on improving health outcomes, creating business efficiencies and boosting health engagement rates. Over the last 12 months, mPulse has consistently demonstrated high levels of solution performance with leading healthcare organizations across the country. For example:

A large national health plan demonstrated improvements in gap closure across 10 HEDIS measures, with improvements ranging from 2.1 to 18.3 percentage points.

A national health services company deployed automated digital engagement with health coaching and achieved a 90.6% engagement rate with the digital component of the solution.

An HIV medication refill program saw a 68.7% improvement in refill completion among patients overdue for refills.

A national health services company achieved an 8-fold increase in enrollees of its streaming health content, with an average total engagement time of 70 mins per enrollee.

Activate 2023 Conference

mPulse continues to drive innovation in digital experiences for health consumers and is hosting its Activate 2023 conference on September 27-28th, with the theme Designing Consumer Journeys for Health Equity. Dr. Ruha Benjamin will be the keynote speaker. Dr. Benjamin is Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and an expert on the intersection of race, technology, and data.

“This is our seventh consecutive year of hosting the Activate conference, and the theme this year uncovers the role digital experiences play in healthcare access and quality to address health inequities,” said Brendan McClure, Chief Marketing Officer at mPulse Mobile. “Dr. Benjamin’s perspectives on racial bias in technology systems will guide discussions around optimal design of digital programs and how they can affect consumer experiences for maximum positive impact on health outcomes.”

Digital Engagement Study in JMIR Cancer

mPulse continues to drive activities that further the understanding and drive education on the use of digital engagement to improve health outcomes. In this regard, mPulse published a milestone study in partnership with AltaMed Health Services and evaluators at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute. The study evaluated digital strategies for increasing colorectal cancer screenings among populations facing Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) barriers by using automated, bidirectional texting with Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and tailored cultural content in the form of fotonovelas.

The findings, published in JMIR Cancer, show how digital engagement approaches can effectively address the challenges people face in completing important health actions like routine screenings.

About mPulse Mobile

mPulse Mobile is transforming digital engagement for healthcare’s leading organizations through proven solutions that combine conversational AI with integrated streaming content. mPulse Mobile’s innovative technology and engagement strategy deliver business efficiencies, improve health outcomes, and inspire a more equitable, healthier world, one person at a time. mPulse Mobile has over 12 years of digital health engagement experience and partners with over 200 leading healthcare organizations to deliver over 1 billion tailored digital touch points with health consumers annually. To learn more, visit mpulsemobile.com.

