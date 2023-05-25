NKGen Announces Poster Presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NKGen Biotech Inc. (“NKGen”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapeutics, today announced an upcoming poster presentation by its parent company, NKMax Co., Ltd., on preclinical and clinical data from a Phase I/IIa study of SNK01 in combination with cytotoxic chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois from June 2-6, 2023.

Title: The safety and efficacy of SNK01 (autologous natural killer cells) in combination with cytotoxic chemotherapy after failure of prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer: Preclinical mouse model and phase I/IIa clinical study Authors: Myeong Geun Choi, Gun Woo Son, Dae-Hyun Ko, Wonjun Ji, Jin Kyung Rho, Jae Cheol Lee, Yong Man Kim, Jae Seob Jung, Paul Y. Song, Byeong Gon Yoon, Jong-min Jo, Mi Young Choi, Chang-Min Choi Abstract Number: 9057 Session Type: Poster Session Title: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic Poster Board Number: 45 Session Time: Sunday, June 4, 2023; 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 am CT Location: Hall A

Full abstracts will be released at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Visit the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting website at https://meetings.asco.org/ for more information.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

