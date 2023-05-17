Onepak Welcomes Tim Barton as Strategic Advisor

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EdisonFactory—Onepak, creator of ReturnCenter, the leading circular economy logistics platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Barton as its new strategic advisor. Tim is a noteworthy entrepreneur, investor, and creative leader with uniquely relevant experience in the logistics technology industry.





Prior to joining Onepak, Tim founded Freightquote in 1998 and transformed it into the largest online freight brokerage, before selling it to a Fortune 200 company in 2015. Since then, he founded Edison Factory, a firm that creates and invests in startups focused on solving complex global problems. He is recognized as an industry innovator and has received numerous awards and accolades from organizations such as Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, Ernst and Young, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to our team as a strategic advisor,” said Steve Andon, Founder and CEO of Onepak. “Onepak’s mission is to solve the massive logistical challenge of the circular economy. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and as we continue to expand and innovate, Tim’s exceptional track record and industry expertise will be invaluable.”

Tim’s educational background includes an MS in Finance from Louisiana State University and a BS in Business from the University of Kansas. He is also a recipient of the KU School of Business Distinguished Alumni Award and currently serves on their board of advisors, as well as several additional boards as an advisor and strategist.

“Joining Onepak is a great opportunity to work with a dynamic team that is passionate about leveraging technology to enable a sustainable supply chain,” said Tim Barton. “I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to drive growth and innovation, while having a positive impact on the industry and the world.”

As strategic advisor, Tim will provide guidance and insights to the Onepak leadership team to help drive the company’s strategic direction and growth.

About Onepak

Onepak bends the traditional linear supply chain into a sustainable circle. ReturnCenter, the company’s online carbon neutral logistics platform, connects shippers, receivers, carriers, and their enterprise management tools on one scalable system. The platform delivers complete visibility into chain of custody, access to a flexible network of more than 400 trained logistics partners covering every US zip code and offers numerous tracking and reporting capabilities. The company has sustainably executed more than two billion pounds of product returns for a global customer base that features leading organizations such as Dell Technologies, IBM, United Technologies, Carrier, Diebold, General Motors, Toyota, USBank and DLL Group. For more information, please visit www.onepak.com.

