OpenVPN Introduces DIVE: Device Identity Verification & Enforcement

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenVPN is proud to introduce Device Identity Verification & Enforcement (DIVE) to their cloud-based solution, CloudConnexa™ (previously known as OpenVPN Cloud). This powerful new feature will take your ZTNA structure to the next level.

With the rapid growth of remote and hybrid workforces, providing secure access from a mix of BYOD and corporate-owned devices has become a critical component of ZTNA. DIVE on CloudConnexa gives Administrators the power to leverage one of the key principles of ZTNA — least privilege — granting access only to the resources a user should have, exclusively from the devices they are authorized to use.

“The growth of remote workforces and the rise in mobile devices accessing company networks makes providing the appropriate access based on user and device identity a critical component of ZTNA,” says Francis Dinha, CEO of OpenVPN. “The DIVE feature on Cloud Connexa makes it easy for admins to verify device identities before granting network access.”

DIVE boosts the ZTNA essentials Cloud Connexa already provides — hiding your applications from public view, using digital certificates for users and devices — by giving Admins the option to manually add authorized device identities (UUID) as well as lock digital certificates, automatically, to specific devices. A user trying to access the network with an alternate device, even with an authorized connection profile, will be blocked. By limiting authenticated user access to trusted devices with unique device identities, DIVE minimizes your attack surface and reduces the risk of unauthorized network access when you use Cloud Connexa.

“Even if an authorized always-on IoT device’s connection profile is compromised,” explains Dinha, “a bad actor will be unable to connect using the stolen profile. This additional layer of security is invaluable to IoT network security.”

With DIVE on Cloud Connexa, admins can finally build ZTNA using defined access control policies for users and devices. This means organizations now have more power than ever to strengthen their security posture, reduce their attack surface, and make sure their network is truly secure.

