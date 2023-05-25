ORION CORPORATION

25 MAY 2023 at 10.30 EEST



Orion hosts its Capital Markets Day today, May 25, 2023, in Helsinki

Orion hosts its Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors and other capital market representatives, and media representatives in Helsinki today, May 25, 2023. During the event, company’s management will introduce Orion’s new business divisions and provide an update on Orion’s R&D and drivers for growth and profitability. Orion will not publish new strategic or financial targets in connection to the event.

The presentation material is now published on Orion’s website https://www.orion.fi/en/cmd2023. The presentations include, among other things, the following information, which is of interest to investors, but is not considered to be material information about the company.

A new molecule, ODM-212, is about to enter clinical phase I trial in H2 2023.

Easyhaler® product portfolio has potential to exceed EUR 200 million in peak annual sales.

Orion has developed and launched in Europe a generic levodopa-carbidopa Parkinson’s disease product. Other products with generic substances for Parkinson’s disease are under development.

Orion is planning to initiate a Phase I clinical trial with ODM-212 in H2 2023. ODM-212 is a TEAD inhibitor, aimed for the treatment of solid tumours with YAP/TEAD activation.

Based on, among others, recent initiatives and recommendations1,2,3 by healthcare systems and health organisations to prefer dry-powder inhalers over metered-dose inhalers due to climatic reasons, Orion sees further growth potential to its Easyhaler® product portfolio. Orion estimates that Easyhaler® product portfolio has potential to exceed EUR 200 million in peak annual sales.

Orion’s innovation entacapone remains one of the cornerstones of Parkinson’s disease treatment and Orion remains an established company in the field of Parkinson’s disease. Orion has developed a generic levodopa-carbidopa product for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and the product is in a launch phase in Europe. In addition, Orion is developing other combination products with generic substances for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. These new products will complement Orion’s offering and strengthen the Company’s position in Parkinson’s disease market.

Orion’s Capital Markets Day starts at 13:00 EEST and anyone can follow the event via a live webcast at https://orion.videosync.fi/cmd-25-5-23.

