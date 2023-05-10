OSS Wins $3.5 Million U.S. Air Force Program for AI Transportable Storage Servers

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, has received an initial order from a new military prime contractor for OSS 3U short-depth servers (SDS) for use by a U.S. Air Force anti-electronic warfare system. OSS has already commenced shipments under an initial purchase order. This program is the company’s first with this prime contractor. It is valued at approximately $3.5 million over the next three years and has opened up additional opportunities for OSS AI Transportable solutions.

The servers feature proprietary OSS Gen 4 PCI express NVMe controllers, OSS transportable hot-swap drive canisters, and NVMe SSDs that support government encryption standards. The servers are expected to serve as a head storage node for data collection located at U.S. Air Force ground stations that house military aircraft. They will be capable of recording large volumes of simulation data and deliver it at high speeds with low latency to data scientists on the network.

“The several key differentiators that secured this initial Air Force order include our uniquely flexible SDS design for rack mount installations and our proprietary firmware that enables PCIe support for multiple high-speed devices, like NVMe U.2 storage and compute accelerators,” noted OSS CEO, David Raun. “Our transportable hot-swap SSD drive canisters set a high standard for ruggedness, flexibility and practicality, which is why they have become highly desirable for U.S. military use across multiple air, sea and ground AI transportable applications.”

OSS SDS storage systems are highly scalable and can support up to nine racks of simulation equipment, with their dual hot-swap, high-capacity 490TB OSS drive canisters providing quick and easy data transport.

“We see this initial design win through a new prime contractor partner leading to other storage accelerator orders,” added Raun. “For instance, we believe similarly configured OSS SDSs could serve areas of the deployment that requires compute accelerators and data acquisition.”

The win was enabled by OSS becoming AS9100 certified last year, which is a widely adopted and standardized quality management system for the aerospace industry. The certification allows OSS to work seamlessly with the quality control departments at military prime and commercial aerospace contractors, and to be selected for programs that require this higher level of qualification.

This latest win follows the company’s recently announced sole source, five year contract extension to provide the U.S. Navy ruggedized transportable NVMe storage arrays and related supplies. OSS is also currently working with multiple prime military contractors on other U.S. Air Force programs.

The OSS SDS-3U-4i Gen 4 solution is also available for commercial use and can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at [email protected] or +1 (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the revenue associated with the program win, the timing of shipments to the prime contractor or the Air Force, the fitness of the product for the electronic warfare simulation system or FPGA accelerator applications, if and when the prime contractor may begin utilizing the purchased systems, or the aircraft for which the systems will be deployed. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

