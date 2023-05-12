Pet CBD Club Announces New Line of CBD Products for Cats and Dogs, Designed to Promote Pet Well-Being

Mayville, North Dakota–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2023) – Pet CBD Club, a leading provider of CBD products for pets, is excited to announce the launch of their new line of CBD products specifically formulated for cats and dogs. The new products, CBD For Cats and CBD For Dogs, are designed to promote overall pet health and well-being.

Better health for your furry friend with Pet CBD Club.

Pet CBD Club is committed to providing pet owners with natural, safe, and effective solutions to improve the quality of life for their furry companions. By offering high-quality CBD products, Pet CBD Club aims to help pets live their best lives, free from anxiety, pain, and other common issues that can affect their overall health and happiness.

“Our mission is to provide pet owners with a natural and effective way to support their pets’ health,” said Daniel Brown, CEO of Pet CBD Club. “We believe that by offering high-quality CBD products specifically formulated for cats and dogs, we can help improve their quality of life and give pet owners peace of mind.”

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound found in the hemp plant. It is non-psychoactive, meaning it will not produce any intoxicating effects. Research has shown that CBD has numerous potential benefits for both humans and animals, making it a viable option for pet owners looking to support their pets’ overall well-being.

The CBD For Cats and CBD For Dogs products offered by Pet CBD Club are formulated with the highest quality, organically grown hemp-derived CBD. Each product is third-party lab tested for purity and potency in the effort to provide pet owners with high quality, safe, and trustworthy products for their beloved pets.

To learn more about Pet CBD Club and their new line, visit https://petcbdclub.com/. Furthermore, customers can access specific products for their pets by referring to the following links:

CBD for Dogs: https://petcbdclub.com/cbd-for-pets/cbd-for-dogs/

CBD for Cats: https://petcbdclub.com/cbd-for-pets/cbd-for-cats/

About Pet CBD Club

Pet CBD Club is a leading provider of high-quality CBD products for pets. Founded by Daniel Brown, the company is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of pets through natural and effective solutions. By offering a wide range of CBD products specifically formulated for cats and dogs, Pet CBD Club aims to help pet owners support their pets’ overall health and happiness.

Media Contact Details:

Company name: Pet CBD Club

CEO name: Daniel Brown

Phone : +1 (701)353-5592

Address: 114 4th Ave SE, Mayville, ND 58257, USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://petcbdclub.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165537