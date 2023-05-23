Photonis Expands Market-Leading Mass Spectrometry Detection Technology

STURBRIDGE, MA, May 24, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Photonis has announced that the company will be exhibiting at the 71st American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, taking place June 4 – June 8, 2023, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

ASMS

Photonis can be found at booth 407 in the exhibitor hall. Attendees are encouraged to meet and speak to the company’s diverse team of technical experts and learn more about how their industry-leading MS Detection Technology will benefit new applications in Mass Spectrometry due to unprecedented performance levels.

At this occasion, Photonis, the leaders in Time-of-Flight (TOF) detection technologies, will showcase their latest advancements in TOF detection with additions to their existing detector platforms – the APTOF and BPTOF Series.

Photonis presents the APTOF A300, a capacitively-coupled, compact assembly detector designed for small footprint and/or benchtop TOF systems. The APTOF A300 integral AC-coupled high voltage isolation prevents damage to the digitizer and provides MS Instrument manufacturers with significant cost savings.

In parallel, the company will introduce the BPTOF B380, an optically coupled Bi-Polar TOF detector with never-before-seen lifetime benefits, based on a patented technology from Photonis.

Ulrich Laupper, President and General Manager of Photonis’ Ultimate Detection Business Unit: “We are excited to introduce the next generation of Time-of-Flight detection technology at this year’s ASMS Conference. Photonis is committed to extensive investments into Research and Development activities in order to provide our industry partners market-leading detector solutions. The APTOF A300 and BPTOF B380 provide mass spectrometry instrument manufacturers an unmatched cost-of-ownership value proposition. In addition, it also enables them to offer new advanced applications to their end users. We are very proud to be part of the ASMS community and contribute to advance science and quality of life with our technologies.”

Photonis’ Time-of-Flight detectors support some of the world’s most sensitive TOF-MS applications. Their patented technologies and distinct Microchannel Plates ensure optimum temporal resolution, excellent mass sensitivity, unmatched lifetime and superb dynamic range; enabling mass spectrometers to be optimized with the best detector on the market, no matter the analysis requirements. Photonis specializes in working in partnership with TOF-MS Instrument designers to understand the requirements needed in each instrument to provide the longest-lasting, accurate detectors specifically designed for each instrument.

About Photonis

Photonis is a market-leading provider of technologies used in the detection and amplification of photons, ions, electrons, and neutrons. We innovate and engineer the highest quality technology solutions for integration into a wide variety of applications, such as mass spectrometry, night vision optics, digital cameras, nuclear instrumentation, life-science and physics research, space exploration, and many others. With over 80 years of experience in partnering with our customers to provide the world’s leading detection systems, Photonis has the experience to meet the specific challenges of the many markets we serve. For more information, please contact us or visit us at booth #407 during the conference.

