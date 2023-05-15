Redwood Software Achieves Spotlight Status on SAP Store

One of the industry’s deepest SAP automation integrations powers business process modernization

FRISCO, Texas, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Software, the leading full stack automation solution for mission-critical business processes, announced a significant milestone in its partnership with SAP today. Named a Spotlight partner on SAP® Store, this is the latest achievement in Redwood’s nearly two-decade long relationship as a trusted SAP partner.

Redwood RunMyJobs has been powering SAP automations since 2004 with the deepest and broadest integrations and a commitment to customer success. In addition to being prominently featured on SAP Store, the Spotlight designation offers customers an added layer of confidence in their selection of Redwood.

As a trusted member of the SAP ecosystem, Redwood developed integrations to SAP’s most popular applications, including SAP S/4HANA®, SAP BW/4HANA, SAP BusinessObjects™, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP Integrated Business Planning and more. These integrations to both mature SAP solutions and SAP S/4HANA, combined with SAP BTP, help ensure the successful automation of existing and future customer workloads. As organizations modernize, Redwood supports the secure operations of mission-critical processes at every phase of a customer’s evolution. With Redwood’s full stack automation, organizations can retire both legacy automation technologies and custom code, helping drive to a clean core.

“Enabling the power of SAP through deep integration has long been central to Redwood’s automation strategy,” said Redwood Software CEO Kevin Greene. “Our customers have access to more than a thousand pre-built SAP templates and are able to directly integrate to SAP S/4HANA or SAP BTP through both our on-premises and native SaaS solutions. We are extremely proud to be an SAP partner and the Spotlight designation recognizes our shared vision for enabling critical business processes and the cloud transformation so many of our shared customers are going through.”

Redwood Software is a silver sponsor at the SAP Sapphire annual conference May 16-17 in Orlando, Florida. Contact [email protected] for a live demonstration of Redwood’s automation solutions and see how it delivers end-to-end process orchestration and integrates out of the box with SAP S/4HANA.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server – in the cloud or on-premises – with confidence and control. Redwood’s global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. www.redwood.com .

SAP, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.