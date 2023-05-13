RIWI Releases 2022 Audited Financials

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2023) – RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the “Company” or “RIWI”), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

RIWI Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 – in US Dollars:

RIWI completed the acquisition of Research On Mobile (ROM) on July 1, 2022. Research On Mobile is a leading research technology platform that profiles survey respondents and dynamically matches them to global research marketplaces from which commercial customers buy data. Although initial integration was completed in 2022 and some early customers benefited from the joint solution, full integration of both the technology and processes between the ROM and RIWI platforms will be ongoing throughout the 2023 calendar year with an expected completion date towards the end of Q4 2023.

RIWI won 54 new contracts in 2022 including 13 new customers that had not done business with RIWI before. These customers span all of our customer segments.

Revenues in 2022 include, for the first time in the Company’s history, three different revenue streams: recurring revenue, transactional revenue, and project-based revenue.

RIWI launched the first release of its new platform that includes a single sign-on feature across a customer’s various projects, integration of both our highly secure un-incented respondents and our pre-profiled respondents, quota management, and enhanced visualization features aimed at providing customers a better experience. In addition, RIWI began to build our respondent ecosystem by partnering with additional sample providers, enhancing our ability to deliver more completed surveys in more regions of the world.

RIWI began the transformative process from being a project-based organization to a more technology- and product-focused organization with diverse revenue streams. This included: (i) the launch of new subscription-based digital products like the Compass Data series with our partner David Woo, and the RIWI China Data feed, (ii) the conversion of customer projects into longer-term subscriptions, (iii) the buildout of our platform to enable subscriptions to our technology and (iv) the acquisition of ROM which began providing RIWI with transaction revenue. For clarity purposes, RIWI will continue to provide and always offer projects that generate project-based revenue as well, but the goal is to achieve predictable and high-margin revenue that is growing above industry averages.

RIWI technology and RIWI were referenced 105 times in 2022 across highly respected sites such as BBC, World Bank, The Times of England, Investors Business Daily, Global Health Crisis Coordination Center, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, The Globe and Mail, Business Insider, Harvard Business Review (Japan), Center for Strategic and International Studies, Asia Times, The Diplomat, China Times and the Financial Post.

Income Statement (in U.S. Dollars):

Years Ended December 31 2022 2021 Revenues $ 2,787,380 $ 4,135,701 Expenses

General and administrative

2,189,214 1,957,889 Sales and marketing

1,175,220 1,350,140 Technology costs

1,153,513 1,450,223 Total expenses

4,517,947 4,758,252 Loss before interest and taxes

(1,730,567) (622,551)

Net interest income/(expense)

38,195 (4,598) Loss before taxes

(1,692,372) (627,149) Income tax recovery

1,163 86,581 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,691,209) $ (540,568)

Net loss per share

Basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.03)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic

18,004,428 18,004,428 Diluted

18,004,428 18,004,428

Balance Sheet (in U.S. Dollars):

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,350,718 $ 4,253,537 Accounts receivable 835,886 265,106 Unbilled revenue 64,463 160,779 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90,578 226,224 Total current assets 3,341,645 4,905,646 Property and equipment 4,688 10,083 Right-of-use assets 17,874 60,769 Intangible assets 192,167 67,053 Goodwill 291,074 – Total assets $ 3,847,448 $ 5,043,551 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 341,475 $ 360,430 Current portion of lease obligations 22,024 49,778 Deferred revenue 298,430 31,376 661,929 441,584 Deferred tax liability 37,337 – Non-current lease obligations – 22,024 Total liabilities 699,266 463,608

Shareholders’ equity Share capital $ 4,940,930 $ 4,940,930 Contributed surplus 2,477,931 2,218,483 Accumulated deficit (4,270,679) (2,579,470) Total shareholders’ equity 3,148,182 4,579,943 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,847,448 $ 5,043,551

“The 2022 Fiscal Year was a challenging year, but one where we also laid the groundwork for the next phase of growth,” said Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer at RIWI. “Our new platform, subscription products and transactional revenue stream will drive substantial growth in 2023 and beyond,” added Mr. Wong.

Additional Business Updates

RIWI continues to strengthen its leadership team with the hiring of Travis Campbell who will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer on May 15, 2023.

RIWI has been able to increase the transaction revenue business acquired from ROM on July 1, 2022 from 1,800 transactions per day to approximately 3,000 per day by end of 2022 through optimization of supply and increasing conversion rates. This business is expected to continue to grow in 2023 by double-digit percentages.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries – without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

