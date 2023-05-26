ScottHall.co, a New York-based software and content marketing consultancy, has introduced a new AI-driven chatbot designed to help business owners looking to claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) get answers to their questions about the credit.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2023) – ScottHall.co has released the chatbot to help business owners understand the purpose and the requirements of the ERTC, a tax credit introduced during the pandemic to assist small businesses in retaining their employees. The credit refunds the payroll costs employers have already spent on their employees, and employers are not restricted as to how they use their rebates.

The application can be accessed at https://ertcquiz.com/#chatbox/.

ScottHall.co Announces AI-Enabled Chatbot That Answers Questions About The ERTC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/167629_cec22375644a99e7_001full.jpg

According to the company, its chatbot is as robust as more popular AI tools available today, capable of answering both common and complex questions about the refund. It added that this level of sophistication makes the application ideal for those who want to save time and avoid wading through numerous search engine results.

“Any business with fewer than 500 full-time W-2 employees could qualify for the ERTC, including non-profits and start-ups. Even businesses that have already received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, may qualify,” explained Scott Hall, founder of ScottHall.co. “When ERTC legislation was originally passed in 2020, PPP borrowers did not qualify, but the legislation has been amended since then.”

In March of 2021, the American Rescue Act changed IRS regulations, making millions of businesses eligible for both the PPP and ERTC. Thus, potential claimants who are PPP borrowers are still eligible to qualify and possibly receive up to $26,000 per employee in rebates.

Since 2021, ScottHall.co has been assisting hundreds of business owners understand the ERTC claims process. Prior to the release of the chatbot, the company had partnered with tax accountants specializing in ERTC forms processing.

As of this writing, this service is still available for business owners and non-profits who want to claim their ERTC refund retroactively .

“Business owners who haven’t yet applied for the ERTC may be leaving money on the table,” said Mr. Hall. “The application process is complex, but our team of tax specialists will do all the paperwork for you. All you have to do to get started is answer a few proprietary questions.”

Interested parties can take learn more about ScottHall.co’s services at https://ertcquiz.com/.

