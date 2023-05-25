Shaping the Future of HoReCa: THAIFEX – HOREC Asia Soft Launch Unveils Next-generation Trends in Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand, May 25, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The highly anticipated soft launch of THAIFEX – HORECA Asia took place today at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia, offering an exciting preview of what the official launch in March 2024 has in store. Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse joined forces to deliver an immersive experience for VIP guests and members of the media, presenting an insightful glimpse into the upcoming debut in March 2024.

This soft launch at the THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone at IMPACT Hall 1 showcased a comprehensive range of innovative solutions spanning nine major segments, namely Bakery & Ice-cream, Café and Bar, Cleaning and Laundry, Dining, Furnishing, Kitchen, Services, Tech and Wellness, guaranteeing an unparalleled platform for industry professionals to delve into the latest trends, establish fruitful business partnerships, and gain valuable insights.

Esteemed partners such as Electrolux, Global Food Products, Unilever, and Scotsman, along with influential organisations like Centara, Dusit Thani, Le Cordon Bleu, Thai Chef Association, Thai Coffee Association, Thai Spa Association, and The Food School, were present, showcasing their leading role in driving scalable solutions across the hospitality, wellness, digital innovation, alternative protein manufacturing, and sustainable technology sectors. Their presence added prestige to the event and emphasised their instrumental role in advancing innovative solutions for the sustained growth of the HoReCa industry in Thailand and beyond.

Director-General, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Khun Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, said, “We are proud to introduce THAIFEX – HOREC Asia as a true game-changer in the hotel, restaurant, and catering sectors. With our extensive industry expertise and the remarkable success of THAIFEX – Anuga Asia, we are strategically positioned to seize the burgeoning opportunities in this market. As the projected value of the HoReCa industry soars to USD 2.38 trillion by 2028[1], our groundbreaking trade show aims to leverage Asia’s post-pandemic tourism boom and reinforce Thailand’s position as a regional hub. Supported by government backing, infrastructure development, and a vibrant hospitality scene, we are set to make a significant impact.”

Chairman of The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), Khun Sanan Angubolkul, said, “The closure of hotels and staff retrenchment has had a deep impact on the local economy. However, THAIFEX – HOREC Asia serves as a catalyst to stimulate the domestic economy and create valuable job opportunities, particularly for Thai businesses in service industries like spas and hotels. In the post-COVID world, Thai businesses need to embrace innovation and adapt their models to meet evolving consumer demands, safety regulations, and operational challenges. This trade show provides a platform for Thai businesses to export, import, increase seed funding for start-ups, network with critical partners, gain industry insights, explore investment opportunities, and showcase their excellence. It fosters a collaborative environment where Thai businesses can learn, thrive, and amplify their capabilities, products, and services, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of Thailand.”

In addition to the nine key exhibiting segments that cover critical aspects of the industry, what sets THAIFEX – HOREC Asia apart and keeps the show ahead of the curve is the organisers ability to identify and unveil key trends to its stakeholders.

Koelnmesse, Managing Director and VP Asia-Pacific, Mathias Kuepper, said, “Our THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone curated today takes the visitor experience to the next level by allowing direct engagement with innovative trends. Guided by our experts, visitors can interact with cutting-edge solutions in six key trends that are shaping the industry. The long-term goals of THAIFEX – HOREC Asia are to drive continuous innovation, foster collaboration, and ensure sustainable growth within the HORECA industry. We envision establishing the trade show as a leading hub for Southeast Asia, shaping the future of the industry through transformative ideas, cross-border collaborations, and a commitment to sustainability. Together, we can propel the HORECA sector to new heights of success while setting a new standard for eco-friendly practices.”

Six key trends will also be addressed at THAIFEX – HOREC Asia.

Sustainability is a vital trend in the hotel industry, and we showcase innovative furniture designs and practices that promote a responsible and eco-conscious image. Celebrated Thai designers like Deesawat, Moonler and Sculpture are leading the way in creative innovation. Contactless technology is transforming the guest experience, with smart technologies and automation solutions from companies like SCG providing convenience and positioning hotels as innovative and eco-friendly. Digitalised guest experiences are enhanced through the integration of robot servers provided by I-Bechamp, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. Virtual reality tours and guest apps further enhance connectivity and manage customer expectations. Plant-based menus are on the rise, and we witness the emergence of startups developing animal-identical fats and alternative meat options that meet consumer demands for taste and texture. Data-driven approaches are also being employed to create the next generation of plant-based cheese. Food waste is being creatively addressed by beverage makers through upcycling ingredients into sustainable zero-waste drinks. AI-driven solutions, such as End of Waste, help hotels manage and end waste, optimising inventory and supporting sustainable practices. Energy efficiency is another important trend, and we showcase exhibitors like Cimbali, Hobart, and TNP Group, who prioritise sustainability in their cutting-edge solutions for commercial kitchens, hotels and cafes.

Alongside these trends, attendees can look forward to supporting programs such as:

Asian Barista Team Championship

Hosted Buyer Program

THAIFEX – HOREC Academy

THAIFEX – HOREC Innovation Awards

THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone

The THAIFEX – HOREC Asia, scheduled to take place from March 6 to 8, 2024, at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, seeks to attract over 300 leading brands and 20,000 trade visitors from Southeast Asia and key cities across Asia Pacific.

The soft launch of THAIFEX – HOREC Asia is scheduled to take place during THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023, at Hall 1 of IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, from May 23rd to May 27th, 2023.

About the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

The Department of International Trade Promotion is committed to providing excellent service to Thai entrepreneurs in international business, including trade facilities, cost reduction, value creation of goods and services, providing consultation for overseas market access and maintenance, as well as close cooperation with the private sector to promote Thailand as a major gateway of Asia. http://www.ditp.go.th/

About the Thai Chamber of Commerce

The Thai Chamber of Commerce represents the Thai private sector to facilitate business and trade as well as to serve as the central coordinating agency between the government and private sector, and also helps to promote trade, business and economic cooperation including, build relationships between Thai and partner countries at the bilateral and multilateral level as well as plays a proactive role in representing the interests of the local Thai business community. https://www.thaichamber.org/

About Koelnmesse – Global Competence in Food and FoodTec

Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising food fairs and events regarding food and beverage processing. Trade fairs such as the Anuga, ISM, and Anuga FoodTec are established world leaders. Koelnmesse not only organises food and food technology trade fairs in Cologne, Germany but also in further growth markets around the globe, for example, in Brazil, China, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which have different focuses and contents. These global activities enable us to offer our customers a network of events, which grant access to different markets and thus create a basis for sustainable and stable international business. Further Information is available at: https://www.koelnmesse.com/current-dates/all-trade-fairs/

