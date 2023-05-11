Talkdesk Leaders, Beth Bacon and Kimberly Glennon, Join the 2023 CRN Women of the Channel List

Publication recognizes them for their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership in the development and execution of the Talkdesk successful channel and alliances program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the achievements of Beth Bacon and Kimberly Glennon and named both to its 2023 Women of The Channel List.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

As the Talkdesk regional vice president, North American channel, Beth Bacon has been instrumental in the strengthening and expansion of the Talkdesk partner program in North America, driving additional revenue and contributing significantly to the company’s exponential growth. For example, Beth and her team designed a partner training program that applies across all business pillars, including globally, to address the education needs of the Talkdesk business partners. In addition, she has executed the industry’s first PowerPlay program where Talkdesk adds business partners to direct sales opportunities in reward for their contributions.

Since joining Talkdesk as national channel director in early 2020, Kimberly Glennon has made her mark on the company’s channel strategy and program. Kimberly joined the Talkdesk channel team with the goal of making the Talkdesk brand a household name in the Trusted Advisor community. She has remained committed over the last few years to engage, enable, and empower trust advisors to sell contact center as a service (CCaaS).

“Beth and Kim are remarkable leaders, strategists, and partner experience professionals, and are shining examples of the Talkdesk successful partner and alliances programs,” said Chad Haydar, global vice president, channels and alliances. “Both have contributed significantly to not only the Talkdesk success but also the white-glove experience we provide our customers across a variety of industries. We are thrilled that they are being recognized for their knowledge, thinking, and commitment to advancing the channel experience.”

Kimberly and Beth join other Talkdesk executives recognized for outstanding work creating a successful channel strategy, including Chad Haydar, Talkdesk global vice president, channels and alliances, who was named CRN Channel Chief earlier this year.

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Magazine.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible, and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line. Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency, and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

