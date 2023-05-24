TechTarget Named a Leader in B2B Intent Data Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

The Company received highest possible scores in 11 criteria, including Vision, Innovation, Uniqueness of proprietary data and Buying group identification

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. May 2023 report: The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023. The report evaluated fourteen vendors across 26 criteria, grouped into the categories of Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. The report also covers considerations for vendor selection.

TechTarget received the highest possible scores in 11 criteria, among them: Vision; Innovation; Uniqueness of proprietary data; Data granularity; Buying group identification; Compliant data collection; Customer marketing, retention, cross-sell, and upsell; and four more.

According to the report, “TechTarget’s ability to deliver opt-in contact-level intent, which is nearly unique in the market, differentiates its product offering.” Further, it stated that, “At the same time, [TechTarget] offers significant activation capabilities more commonly found in ABM platforms or campaign execution firms.” In addition, the Forrester report noted, “Reference customers raved about the customer service and support from TechTarget, highlighting this factor more consistently than references did any other provider in the evaluation.”

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized as a Leader in Forrester’s inaugural Wave for B2B Intent Data Providers,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO of TechTarget. “Clients leverage our unique and powerful Prospect-Level IntentTM and comprehensive capabilities to deliver optimum success across their go-to-markets. We believe this recognition validates the significant investments we make in our proprietary data and our commitment to delivering world class solutions for our customers.”

TechTarget has more than 3,000 B2B technology customers representing close to $300 million in annual revenue and achieved this recognition on the strength of its suite of data-driven solutions for B2B marketing and sales teams powered by Priority EngineTM — a SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform that provides direct, real-time access to ranked accounts and named prospects actively researching purchases in specific technology categories.

TechTarget’s proprietary purchase intent data is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are available because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning thousands of unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of 150 enterprise technology-specific websites. Because our content is built to aid decision making during buyer’s journeys, our data enables clients to precisely target the right people in active buying centers in the most relevant context possible.

For more information on why Forrester recognized TechTarget as a leader among top providers, download a complimentary copy of the full The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023 report.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

