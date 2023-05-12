The Standard Names Dave Friesen Second Vice President of Enterprise Data and Analytics

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Dave Friesen has been named second vice president of Enterprise Data and Analytics.





Friesen joined The Standard in early 2012 as a director of IT Business Relations. He then moved to IT’s Solutions Delivery organization as a senior director where he led various functional areas before transitioning to support Employee Benefits Data and Analytics, Actuarial and Investments. In his new role, Friesen will be leading the Enterprise Data and Analytics organization including the Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, Data Governance, Business Intelligence and Business Integration Operations functions.

Prior to joining The Standard, Friesen held various leadership roles in software engineering, data services, ERP consulting and IT audit.

“Dave is a proven leader in data transformation efforts and is uniquely qualified to bring continuity to the execution of our strategies while providing thought leadership to position us for the future,” said Mike De Voe, assistant vice president of Enterprise Data and Delivery Transformation.

Friesen earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Portland State University.

