ThoughtSpot Monitor for Mobile Launches to Put AI-Powered Analytics in the Hands of Every Employee

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThoughtSpot, the AI-Powered Analytics company, today announced the launch of ThoughtSpot Monitor for Mobile, a new mobile first analytics experience that allows users to stay on top of their critical business KPIs on the go, from any mobile device during Beyond, the company’s annual customer conference, alongside a major update to the company’s platform and extending support for Office 365 with ThoughtSpot for Excel .

Every organization today wants to build its business on data, relying on intelligent, relevant information to guide decisions. Too often, however, critical insights remain buried in data until it’s too late because users don’t know which questions to ask to unearth changes in the data as they happen. Instead, many decisions are made on gut instinct, without data-driven insights. Analytics are used to provide a retroactive explanation of what happened, instead of a proactive view of what is happening, why it is happening, what will likely happen next, and what leaders should do about it.

With Monitor for Mobile, users are in the driver’s seat with their data, wherever they are. By simply downloading ThoughtSpot Mobile from the Apple or Google Play stores, users will have access to the Monitor for Mobile feature to get insights on the go, right from their mobile device, without even having to ask for them. Once data teams set up the right data models and infrastructure, Monitor brings all that value to business users seamlessly. Users simply subscribe to specific KPIs and metrics that matter the most to them, and Monitor automatically pushes notifications to their mobile device when these metrics change, letting customers stay as up to date on their business as possible.

Monitor uses AI to take this experience further with key driver analysis, so users know not only what changed, but why it changed, and can drill anywhere to ask their follow up questions and be delivered the same experience. The system analyzes hundreds of attributes behind each KPI, and leverages machine learning to identify what is driving the changes to these KPIs. With generative AI, the system then explains this change so users can easily understand both what changed and why it changed. Armed with this information, users can then take action to either avoid potential risks or capitalize on opportunities as they unfold, increasing decision making by 100x in the process.

“At CWT, one of our key objectives is to empower users to quickly make data-driven decisions. Integration of ThoughtSpot Monitor with our proprietary business intelligence tool enhances our customers’ ability to effectively manage KPIs and helps them to identify key change drivers. With Monitor, our users can ‘set and forget’ KPI alerts, allowing them to focus on more strategic objectives, while Monitor automates these time-consuming activities,” said Logan LaBonne, Senior Product Manager, Data & Analytics, CWT.

“This is an exciting announcement because it enables companies to use AI to monitor KPIs associated with strategic objectives in a business strategy and automatically understand the underlying driver metrics that explain why a KPI has changed. Furthermore, it can be used at all levels in the enterprise and so if deployed correctly, could potentially enable guided mass contribution to common business goals,” said Mike Ferguson, Managing Director, Intelligent Business Strategies.

“The analytics industry for years has promised to help companies bring insights to every decision to drive better outcomes, delight customers, and improve the bottom line. We believe delivering on this promise requires using AI to break from the status quo of drag and drop desktop tools. Customers need a fundamentally new approach to analytics built on AI, where insights come to users where they are, before they even ask for them,” said Sumeet Arora, Chief Development Officer, ThoughtSpot. “With Monitor for Mobile, you have the power of your data team in your pocket, proactively letting you know the health of your business, not after something happens, but as it happens, with an explanation of why it is happening. It’s been incredibly exciting to see our customers use this capability to act in the moment, and capture real business value in the process.”

Monitor for Mobile is currently in preview and will be available on mobile app stores in the coming months. You can learn more here , or try ThoughtSpot for free today.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the AI-Powered Analytics company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest to use analytics platform. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can leverage natural language search powered by large language models to ask and answer data questions with confidence. ThoughtSpot enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data in any popular cloud data platform, making it easy to create and interact with granular, hyper-personalized, and actionable insights. Customers can take advantage of both ThoughtSpot’s web and mobile applications to improve decision-making for every employee, wherever and whenever decisions are made. With ThoughtSpot’s low-code developer-friendly platform, ThoughtSpot Everywhere, customers can also embed AI-Powered Analytics to their products and services, monetizing their data and engaging users to keep them coming back for more. Organizations like T-Mobile, BT, Snowflake, Exxon, Daimler, Medtronic, Hulu, Royal Bank of Canada, Nasdaq, OpenTable, Huel, and Nationwide Building Society rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data. Try ThoughtSpot today and see for yourself.

PR contact:

Lindsay Noonan

Director of Communications, ThoughtSpot

[email protected]

