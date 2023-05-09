TradeStation® Announces Title Sponsorship of the University of Miami’s Inaugural Business of Blockchain Technology Conference

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TradeStation Group, Inc. (“TradeStation”), a Florida-based company whose operating subsidiaries provide award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage services for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and crypto that aim to offer the ultimate trading experience, announced that it will support the University of Miami in launching its first Business of Blockchain Technology Conference, a blockchain technology-focused conference presented by AIS SIGBIT and the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School held from May 19-20, 2023 at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.

TradeStation’s engagement with Miami Herbert Business School’s Business of Blockchain Technology Conference is a continuation of its efforts to advance education in trading and investing. TradeStation continues to leverage its four decades of experience and expert resources to help individual investors and sophisticated traders claim their financial edge.

“As the premier sponsor for Miami Herbert’s inaugural Business of Blockchain Technology Conference, we are thrilled to support this highly relevant gathering,” said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Group. “This event paves the way for an insightful discourse on the obstacles presented by blockchain models that hold sway across multiple industries.”

The conference provides a vital forum for international academics and policymakers to showcase and discuss the latest business-relevant blockchain technology research, issues, and best practices with the theme that decentralization is at the heart of blockchain technology.

“We are proud to have TradeStation be a title sponsor of our first-ever Business of Blockchain Technology Conference,” said Ola Henfridsson, Professor and Associate Dean of Online Business Programs at Miami Herbert Business School. “As Miami continues to flourish as a prominent tech hub, we eagerly anticipate a long-lasting and fruitful relationship with TradeStation.”

As title sponsor, TradeStation will have a presence at the conference, with James Putra, Vice President, Group Head of Product Management, TradeStation Group, Inc., kicking off the conference with opening remarks and Meena Mani, Senior Vice President, Brokerage and Crypto Product Development, participating in a panel.

In 2022, TradeStation became an official FinTech sponsor of University of Miami Athletics. As an official sponsor, TradeStation is featured across all UM Athletics. In addition, TradeStation has worked to educate University of Miami students, faculty, alumni, and fans on trading and investing in financial products and provide educational opportunities, internships, and seminars.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide innovative fintech tools and are focused on delivering the ultimate trading experience to our clients. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and digital assets. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation’s offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to hone the skills of seasoned traders. In 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA’S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA’s regulatory oversight and examinations.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

About Miami Herbert Business School

Miami Herbert Business School is a leader in preparing individuals and organizations to excel in the complex, dynamic, and interconnected world of global business. The second largest of 12 schools and colleges at the University of Miami, the School offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and executive education programs. With its location in a major center for international business, Miami Herbert Business School is acclaimed for its global perspective, student and faculty diversity, commitment to sustainability, and engagement with the business community. More information about the Miami Herbert Business School can be found at www.herbert.miami.edu.

