Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN): Invitation to Capital Markets Day on 14th of June at the metformin manufacturing plant in Kragerø

Vistin Pharma will host a Capital Markets Day (CMD) for all interested parties on the 14th of June at its production plant in Stuttlidalen 4 at Fikkjebakke in Kragerø. The invitation is attached.

Please register your attendance by sending an e-mail to [email protected] by 1st of June.

 

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
[email protected]

 

 

Attachment

Related Stories

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN): Invitation to Capital Markets Day on 14th of June at the metformin manufacturing plant in Kragerø

NICE Reports 25% Cloud Revenue Growth Leading to a Record First Quarter

April 2023’s Most Wanted Malware: Qbot Launches Substantial Malspam Campaign and Mirai Makes its Return

Check Point Software Technologies Bolsters Endpoint Security with Enhanced Posture Management to Tackle Escalating Vulnerability Exploits

You may have missed

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN): Invitation to Capital Markets Day on 14th of June at the metformin manufacturing plant in Kragerø

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN): Invitation to Capital Markets Day on 14th of June at the metformin manufacturing plant in Kragerø

April 2023’s Most Wanted Malware: Qbot Launches Substantial Malspam Campaign and Mirai Makes its Return

error: Content is protected !!