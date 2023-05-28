Wedding Venue in Houston for Small Parties Announced by The Bell Tower on 34th

The Bell Tower on 34th, a historic wedding venue in the center of Houston, has announced that they are now welcoming small wedding parties and can offer them private use of their venue.

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2023) – Given the size of its grounds and its grand master ballroom, The Bell Tower on 34th has been the venue for many large quintessential Texan weddings. However, adjusting to the trend of small and micro weddings, The Bell Tower on 34th is now opening their doors to wedding parties of 50 or fewer guests. They can now offer small wedding parties the private use of both their indoor and outdoor spaces, along with different spaces within their venue for their ceremony and reception.

More information is available at https://thebelltoweron34th.com.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/167796_0eec58da947bfa11_001full.jpg

The Bell Tower on 34th has changed the way they approach both their indoor and outdoor spaces in order to give small wedding parties the same accessibility, functionality and customization they believe they have long offered their bigger weddings, while creating an environment that feels suitable for 50 or fewer guests.

The Bell Tower on 34th has observed that micro weddings are becoming more popular in 2023, and they can now offer new dedicated and private spaces within their larger historical Mediterranean hacienda that will suit micro weddings.

The venue’s experienced event planners have also immersed themselves in the small and micro wedding trend and can now offer interested brides and grooms advice about how to create the right atmosphere and feeling for their small wedding. Should a bride and groom opt for one of the venue’s all-inclusive packages, The Bell Tower on 34th’s planners can execute this vision, organizing every aspect of the day, including music, food, décor and decorations, lighting, and more.

The Bell Tower on 34th understands that many brides and grooms opt for a micro wedding so that they can enjoy more quality time with their guests, and create a more memorable experience for all involved, which is why they have also developed their new tailored all-inclusive micro wedding packages. If a bride and groom select one of these new packages, they will be able to make use of the venue’s in-house event planners both in the lead-up to the wedding and on the day.

Angela Nicholson Igo, the historic wedding venue’s VP and Director of Marketing and Advertising, said, “​A unique wedding reception space in Houston with quality service, The Bell Tower on 34th is a charming venue with wedding packages now designed to accommodate intimate, small and micro weddings, with an array of options for both indoor and outdoor spaces.”

More details can be found at https://thebelltoweron34th.com/wedding-venues-in-houston.

