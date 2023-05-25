WorkSpan Unveils Cutting-Edge Capabilities in Co-Sell App Enabling Partnerships to Drive Revenue Growth

Single application to power co-sell with Cloud Providers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Global System Integrators (GSIs) and Service Providers is now generally available.

San Bernardino, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2023) – WorkSpan, the world’s #1 co-sell solution, unveiled the latest capabilities of the WorkSpan Co-Sell App, a groundbreaking application that revolutionizes the way organizations connect, automate, and measure their co-sell programs for exponential revenue growth.

Connect: A single shared WorkSpan network that powers partnerships with Cloud Providers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Global System Integrators (GSIs) and Service Providers globally. Each company connects with their own single sign on (SSO) and data security strategy to work with each other.

Automate: WorkSpan Co-Sell App standardizes and automates co-selling process with best practice methodologies, enabling repeatable and scalable co-sell outcomes and revenue growth. With its intuitive interface, organizations can seamlessly share opportunities and track co-sell performance in real-time. The app also integrates seamlessly with Salesforce CRM, allowing for efficient and automated opportunity referral sharing.

Measure: Measuring partner performance has been a challenge for Chief Partner Officers and revenue leaders. One of the key highlights of the WorkSpan Co-Sell App is the introduction of standard best practice metrics that enable organizations to measure their partner ecosystem’s performance effectively. These predefined metrics include Ecosystem Sourced Opportunities (ESO), Ecosystem Sourced Pipeline (ESP), and Ecosystem Sourced Revenue (ESR). These metrics provide deep insights into partner-sourced and influenced opportunities, win rates, deal size, and revenue sourced by partners.

Companies with vibrant partner ecosystems have demonstrated remarkable resilience and success in the face of global economic challenges. By connecting to their ecosystem partner digitally and coordinating joint selling at scale, these organizations have driven revenue growth, reached new buying centers and expanded their customer base. This ability to harness co-sell with their ecosystem has been crucial to ongoing success at outperformers such as Cisco and SAP.

“Co-selling with ecosystem partners has emerged as a powerful strategy, and the WorkSpan Co-Sell App democratizes co-selling by enabling organizations to not only join co-sell programs from Cloud Providers but also host their own Co-Sell Program. This empowers companies to tap into the potential of partner ecosystems and unlock exponential revenue growth,” said Mayank Bawa, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkSpan.

By utilizing the WorkSpan Co-Sell App, organizations can manage their own co-sell programs or join existing programs hosted by cloud service providers, GSIs, ISVs, or tech partners. The application facilitates joint planning with goals and results, referral sharing directly from a company’s CRM, collaboration to close co-sell opportunities, and robust performance tracking through out-of-the-box ecosystem metrics and reporting capabilities.

WorkSpan Co-Sell App changes the game for ecosystem leaders by providing tangible proof and predictability of partner influence. “With our app, companies have demonstrated the exponential growth driven by ecosystem partners and leverage co-selling best practices to cut down manual tasks by almost 75%, increased deal win rates by 30%, increased pipeline by over 30%, and new revenue from partners by 20%,” said Amit Sinha, President and Co-Founder of WorkSpan.

To learn more about the WorkSpan Co-Sell App and its transformative capabilities, visit the WorkSpan website or contact our team to schedule a no-cost personalized demo.

About WorkSpan

WorkSpan is the #1 Co-Sell platform that empowers companies to turbocharge and scale their co-sell revenue growth. Partnership and Sales teams use WorkSpan’s secure SaaS solution to exchange co-sell referrals from inside their CRM, manage shared pipeline, collaborate with partners on deals, and track performance on a live dashboard.

WorkSpan powers the top 10 business ecosystems in the technology and communications industry today, managing over $50 billion in joint pipeline, 6x faster speed to market for joint solutions, and 2x partner manager productivity. Customers include Microsoft, Cisco, SAP, VMware, Ericsson, ActionIQ, Mindtickle and others.

