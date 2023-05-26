World Fishing Championship, the First Fishing Game on WEMIX PLAY, Launches in 170 Countries

Users become anglers to collect 500 species of fish around the world

Offers a variety of content including PvP, championship tournament, food chain, and aquarium

Users can receive game token ‘CORAL’ by competing in championship tournaments or earning codex rewards

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CORAL–Wemade officially launched World Fishing Championship, a fishing game developed by Wemade Plus, on May 25th in 170 countries.





World Fishing Championship is the first fishing game on WEMIX PLAY, a global blockchain game platform by Wemade.

Users become anglers and travel across the world to collect over 500 species of fish. They can also use real-time underwater cameras to catch the fish that they want and engage in exciting battles with fish by growing their characters or enhancing skills and equipment.

Various contents are available for users to enjoy such as PvP matches, championship tournaments, and food chains implemented with artificial intelligence (AI). The collected fish can be viewed in the aquarium, which was developed using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies as well as a 360-degree camera.

Users can obtain “PEARL” by competing in the championship tournament and as a codex reward. By staking “PEARL” and “TORNADO”, a game token listed on WEMIX PLAY, users can obtain CORAL that can be exchanged with WEMIX.

World Fishing Championship is holding various events to celebrate the launch of the game. Users who reach a specific level or use “CORAL” during the event period can receive WEMIX through a raffle drawing.

More information on World Fishing Championship can be found on the WEMIX PLAY website.

