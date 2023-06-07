Ably Announces New Integration with Datadog to Streamline Realtime Metrics Monitoring

Integration Enables Customers to Use Ably’s Application Usage Statistics Alongside Other Key Telemetry Metrics In Datadog

LONDON, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ably , a Realtime Experience Infrastructure provider, today announced a new integration with Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration will enable Ably Enterprise customers who are also Datadog customers to seamlessly monitor their realtime metrics in one place to ensure their applications function smoothly for users at all times.

Monitoring the state and health of realtime infrastructure is crucial for cloud-based applications delivering live user experiences at scale. Site reliability engineering (SRE) and operations teams require complete visibility through alerts and monitoring capabilities to ensure an uninterrupted user experience. With the Ably Datadog integration, customers can now visualize Ably application usage statistics alongside other vital metrics collected in Datadog. They can correlate Ably message, channel, and connection usage for collaborative analysis in Datadog dashboards. Additionally, the integration will allow users to identify unexpected activity and troubleshoot potential issues with applications powered by Ably.

“Ably is committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to build and manage their realtime applications at scale,” said Matthew O’Riordan, CEO, Ably. “Our new integration with Datadog will make it even easier for our customers to monitor their realtime metrics alongside their other key metrics in one unified platform, enabling them to quickly identify and address any issues that may arise.”

The Ably Datadog Integration sends Ably statistics metrics directly into Datadog, providing aggregated statistics across all channels in use in the application in the specified period. Details on retrieving statistics are available in Ably’s REST API documentation , Realtime client library statistics documentation , and REST client library statistics documentation .

“Split serves up feature flags in under a second to billions of end users to power its measurement and experimentation capabilities,” said Pierre-Alexandre Masse, vice president of engineering at Split. “Ably is a key piece of our infrastructure to power feature flags in real time, which we need to function absolutely flawlessly to best serve our customers. The Ably+Datadog integration makes it easier for us to continuously monitor this infrastructure and proactively think about improvement opportunities based on actual live data.”

Ably’s platform powers realtime use cases such as multiplayer, chat, data sync, data broadcast, and notifications for highly scalable web and mobile applications worldwide. Using Ably’s APIs, engineers can focus on building core functionality rather than having to provision and maintain servers and cloud infrastructure.

Customers can manage the Datadog integration through Ably. Click here for documentation on how to set up the integration.

About Ably

Ably Realtime Experience Infrastructure powers the table stakes interactive experiences users crave, including multiplayer, chat, data sync, broadcast, and notifications. With just a few lines of code and no complex infrastructure to manage, Ably’s Realtime Experience Infrastructure, APIs, and SDKs let organizations create and deliver the rich experiences users demand at unlimited scale and with unrivaled dependability. Top brands like HubSpot, Toyota, Webflow, and more than 500 other companies trust Ably to power live and collaborative experiences for hundreds of millions of simultaneously connected devices worldwide.