Agile Therapeutics Commends the Biden Administration’s Commitment to Strengthening Access to Affordable, High-Quality Contraception and Family Planning Services

PRINCETON, N.J., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today praised the Executive Order issued by President Biden that addresses barriers in access to high quality contraceptive care and family planning services. To ensure that women have access to the reproductive healthcare that is right for them, the President directed the tri-agencies, Department of Labor (DOL), Health and Human Services (HHS) and Treasury, as well as other agencies, to consider actions to address issues that have been highlighted over the last several years regarding barriers in access in contraceptive care.

Agile Therapeutics thanks the administration for addressing the concerns of patients and providers and directing the tri-agencies to consider releasing new guidance to ensure that private health insurance under the Affordable Care Act covers all Food and Drug Administration-approved, -granted, or -cleared contraceptives without cost sharing and to streamline the process for obtaining care women need and want. Agile Therapeutics supports the broad approach the administration is taking by directing the agencies to consider numerous other actions to improve access to contraception and family planning services across multiple dimensions.

“Birth control is a very personal decision, and we agree that women should have no cost access without barriers to the contraceptive product determined to be most appropriate for them based on discussions with their healthcare provider. We know there is additional work to be completed. We commend the Biden Administration for recognizing the importance for all women to have control over their family planning decisions without barriers. We look forward to swift action by the agencies to address these challenges.” said Kimberly Whelan, Agile Therapeutics Vice President, Policy, Advocacy and Market Access.

Agile Therapeutics Chairperson and CEO Al Altomari added, “we appreciate the hard work of the administration and all those individuals and advocates that have been proactively addressing these challenging situations for women and their providers. We look forward to continuing to work with the administration, providers, patients, insurers and health plans to ensure that barriers to reproductive healthcare are eliminated.”

FACT SHEET: President Biden Issues Executive Order on Strengthening Access to Contraception | The White House

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women’s healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We may in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties, including statements regarding third party coverage of contraceptives and women’s affordable access to the contraceptives of their choice. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to regulatory and legislative developments in the United States and foreign countries, legal and regulatory compliance of third parties outside our control, including the action of the tri-agencies, and the other risks set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: