AI Tech & Financing For Salons & Med Spas: Fully Booked Meets Fully Funded

Fully Booked AI, front-runner in salon & med spa marketing & automation, is excited to debut the AI-powered Ultimate Salon & Med Spa Package. This transformative offering aims to revolutionize industry norms in lead generation & reputation management, setting a new standard in client acquisition.

Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – June 5, 2023) – Fully Booked AI has launched a new solution that combines marketing strategies and an automated operating system for med spa and salon owners. The company intends to empower salon and med spa managers with an AI-powered platform to support their business growth and increase operational efficiency.

Interested parties can read more at: https://fullybooked.ai

The launch is part of the company’s objective to support salon and spa owners in adopting advanced technology and utilizing online presence marketing strategies. With marketing tools like Google Business Profile and the Fully Booked AI SaaS, that includes a multitude of digital tools like a social media scheduler, call tracking, advanced reporting, surveys and forms and a universal inbox that is integrated with ChatGPT and can be automated up to 100%, turning traditional payroll costs into profit.

The purpose of the new offer is to attract new customers and enhance existing clients’ experiences. Fully Booked AI explains that with its AI tools, new bookings can be less time-consuming and costly using their proprietary all inclusive operating system. With the AI tools offered by Fully Booked AI, the management of these interactions, including tracking customer behavior, handling customer inquiries, managing appointments and bookings, can be automated or significantly simplified. This can save a considerable amount of time and minimize administrative tasks and payroll, which is especially valuable for growing businesses.

Fully Booked AI was founded by industry insiders with firsthand experiences, giving them an insight into the importance of efficient operations, optimized marketing, and positive customer experiences. Fully Booked AI’s newly announced system was created from these insights and has developed into a system that leverages the potential of AI for salons and med spas to manage bookings and improve their customer retention and management.

By incorporating the new AI-driven technology into their operations, salons and med spas across the globe can become more organized and stay ahead in the industry like the big box companies have the advantage of doing. Salon and Med Spa owners can automate appointment scheduling, reduce no-shows, not worry about staff call outs and enhance efficiency with the latest system from Fully Booked AI.

With a user-friendly interface and customizable features, the system is designed to cater to the individual needs of each salon and spa. The system can help with reporting and tracking and showcase unique skills and services to a wider audience. The system allow for full transparency with what is happening online and within the salon/med spa, allowing management of the business near and afar.

Fully Booked AI is a salon and med spa partner offering comprehensive business management solutions and industry-leading tools. It was founded by CEO Michele Matkovich, a former salon and med spa owner of over 10 years..

“We are not just a technology provider; we are your trusted partners in success,” said Michele Matkovich. “Join us on this journey as we redefine efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and empower your salon or med spa to thrive in the digital age.”

Those interested can find more information at: https://fullybookedsalon.com/ultimatesalonpackage

https://fullybookedsalon.com/ultimatemedspapackage

