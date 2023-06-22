Aleafia Health Announces In-Kind Payment of Interest on Secured Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQB: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) announces that it is electing to pay interest in-kind on its (a) 8.50% Series A Secured Debentures Due June 30, 2024 (the “Series A Debentures”), (b) 8.50% Series B Secured Debentures Due June 30, 2026 (the “Series B Debentures”), and (c) 8.50% Series C Secured Convertible Debentures Due June 30, 2028 (the “Series C Debentures” and, collectively with the Series A Debentures and the Series B Debentures, the “Debentures”).

On June 30, 2023, holders of Debentures as of June 19, 2023 (the “Record Date”) will be issued additional Debentures in payment of accrued interest equal to $42.50 per every $1,000 in Debentures held as of the Record Date. As the Record Date has passed, trading in the Debentures will be halted by the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, June 22, 2023 and will resume trading at the opening on Friday, June 23, 2023 on an ex-distribution basis.

For Investor & Media Relations

Matthew Sale, CFO

1-833-879-2533

[email protected]

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

The Company is a federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis products in Canadian adult-use and medical markets and in select international markets, including Australia and Germany. The Company operates a virtual medical cannabis clinic staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners which provide health and wellness services across Canada.

The Company owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the largest, outdoor cannabis cultivation facility in Canada. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis and cannabis derivative products including dried flower, pre-roll, milled, vapes, oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips and topicals.