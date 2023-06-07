Artelo Biosciences Selected for Oral Presentation to Report Positive Research Findings on ART12.11 at the 33rd Annual International Cannabinoid Research Society Symposium

ART12.11, a Novel and Patented Cocrystal of Cannabidiol, Improves Bioavailability and Efficacy of CBD

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that it was selected for an oral presentation at the 33rd International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) Symposium being held on June 24-29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo, is scheduled to present new data on ART12.11, Artelo’s patented cannabidiol cocrystal, at the ICRS on Sunday, June 25th at 9:15 EDT. Results from preclinical studies with ART12.11 in stress-induced anxiety and depression that were conducted at the laboratory of Professor Steven Laviolette at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, will be presented by Professor O’Sullivan as well as data related to ART12.11’s pharmacokinetics as compared to other forms of CBD.

The medicinal potential of CBD has been established; however, because it is poorly absorbed there have been challenges related to the oral administration of CBD. Cocrystals are solid compositions designed to improve the physical characteristics of a drug, which can produce pharmaceutical, regulatory, and manufacturing advantages. To date, Artelo has been issued four patents on its cannabidiol cocrystal, including two patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and two foreign patents, related to ART12.11’s composition and methods of use.

“We are excited to share new, positive research results from our ongoing preclinical development program with ART12.11,” said Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer at Artelo. “Our proprietary CBD cocrystal continues to be an important part of the Company’s goals to bring novel and differentiated therapeutics into the clinic to improve outcomes in patients with high unmet needs such as anxiety and PTSD.”

About ART12.11

ART12.11 is a proprietary cocrystal composition of synthetic cannabidiol (CBD). The crystal structure of CBD is known to exhibit solid polymorphism, or the ability to manifest in different forms. Artelo’s patented cocrystal is a single crystalline form and, as such, has advantages over other compositions of CBD that exhibit solid polymorphism. Preclinical studies of ART12.11 have exhibited superior pharmacokinetics compared to other forms of CBD with improved stability, solubility, and absorption profile. Artelo believes the more consistent and improved bioavailability may ultimately lead to improved safety and efficacy, thus making ART12.11 a preferred CBD pharmaceutical composition.

About the International Cannabinoid Research Society

The International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) is the premier global scientific association with more than 650 international members from 40 countries, all active researchers in the field of endogenous, plant-derived, and synthetic cannabinoids and related bioactive lipids. In addition to acting as a source for impartial information on cannabis and the cannabinoids, the main role of the ICRS is to provide an open forum for researchers to meet and discuss their research. The ICRS Symposium is being held at the Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto, Canada, from June 24-29, 2023. Interested parties may follow @ICRS_Society on Twitter.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, neuropathy, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

