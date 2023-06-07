Atlas Point® Launches Atlas Point Edge Platform, Empowering Personalization at Scale

The revolutionary AI-powered platform helps enterprises and their financial professionals translate behavioral-science backed insights into deeper human connections.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence—Atlas Point®, a fintech company providing financial services firms and their professionals with a proprietary, innovative, AI-powered platform announces today the launch of Atlas Point Edge.

Since 2020, Atlas Point has been delivering cutting-edge behavioral finance insights and outcome-driven educational resources to connect financial professionals and their clients in an increasingly complex and uncertain financial world. Use of the platform has resulted in more effective client conversations for 96% of Atlas Point clients (according to a 2022 Client Results survey). Most recently, Atlas Point was named a finalist in the highly competitive Artificial Intelligence category as part of the esteemed 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards.

With the launch of Atlas Point Edge, the firm introduces several major upgrades to its already-powerful platform:

The ability to white-label Atlas Point survey reports, BeFi Insights, and resources.

A Prospecting Pulse Check survey, FinSight, to drive lead generation.

An intuitive, highly modernized dashboard that includes a BeFi Confidence Index™.

The BeFi Edge blog, which helps financial professionals understand and respond to the latest market and economic topics affecting their clients.

“Our goal at Atlas Point has always been to marry applied behavioral science with the tools financial professionals need to build deep human connections with their clients in a scalable way,” said CEO and Founder Carrie Nelson. “Atlas Point Edge makes it easier than ever for firms working with us to offer the hyper-personalized journey every client deserves.”

Kenny Mobley, Chief Operations Officer, drove the initiatives bringing Atlas Point Edge to life, alongside CIO Jeff Kenney. “Jeff and I wanted to elevate the Atlas Point experience to be more engaging and intuitive, while also enabling the seamless practical application of our resources for financial professionals,” he said.

The Atlas Point Edge platform is comprised of three key solutions:

Client BeFi Insights: Surveys and machine learning models based on real-time data that generate personalized plan insights while boosting client engagement, helping facilitate more productive conversations and build stronger relationships.

Productivity Library: An AI-powered recommendations engine turns over 400 templates, videos, and practice management solutions into a tailored journey for each financial professional using the platform.

Enterprise Intelligence: Tailored analytic engagements delivering in-depth insights into enterprise client bases to help firms make more informed decisions and drive business growth.

“We’re extremely outcome-driven at Atlas Point,” said Liz Strait, Ph.D., Head of Behavioral Science. “Financial professionals using our AI-powered insights report an average 5% lift in AUM from asset consolidations, accelerated close rates, and boosts in referrals. All of this points to the ability of high-quality financial education and applied behavioral science to have a transformative impact on both firms and their clients.”

Dr. Lamar Pierce, Chief Behavioral Strategist, added: “Behavioral finance is increasingly top of mind for today’s financial professionals, but it’s not easy to implement meaningful behavioral finance solutions without layering in practical character science, behavioral science, and data science applications, which is what we’re doing here with Atlas Point Edge.”

To learn more about Atlas Point Edge, click here to request a personalized demo.

About Atlas Point

Atlas Point®—a fintech company—provides financial services firms and their professionals with a proprietary, innovative, AI-powered platform that allows for greater personalization and deeper human connections at scale.

For more information, please visit www.theatlaspoint.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

