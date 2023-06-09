Awakn Life Sciences to Focus Solely on Research and Development of Therapeutics Targeting Addiction

Term Sheet Signed to License Healthcare Intellectual Property to UK Healthcare Consortium Exclusively in the UK Market

Strategic Review of Norwegian Healthcare Clinics Business Unit Initiated

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2023) – Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (“Awakn”) a biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting addiction, with a near term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder, announces today its intention to exit healthcare services to focus solely on research and development (“R&D”) of therapeutics to treat addiction and licensing of its intellectual property.

As part of this process, Awakn:

Has signed a non-binding term sheet to exclusively license selected elements of its healthcare services intellectual property (“IP”), within the UK, and to a non-exclusive license for Awakn Kare, also within the UK, with a consortium consisting of a private UK investment company and a large UK 3 rd sector addiction and mental health treatment provider, for an upfront fee and a revenue share.

sector addiction and mental health treatment provider, for an upfront fee and a revenue share. Has initiated a strategic review of its Norwegian healthcare clinics business unit, Awakn Oslo AS, which consists of two clinics, one in Oslo and one in Trondheim. Awakn Oslo AS generated its highest monthly revenue to date during May 2023, driven by the opening of its Trondheim clinic in March 2023, and its new Oslo clinic in May 2023. As part of the strategic review, Awakn is seeking potential purchasers of Awakn Oslo AS.

Is initiating a restructuring of its UK healthcare clinics business unit, in which Awakn’s UK entities are expected to enter into administration or liquidation.

Awakn is undertaking these steps to focus capital currently available and to be received from the closing of future tranches of its private placement financing announced on April 26, 2023 solely on its R&D programs and its IP licensing activities.

Awakn will continue to execute its R&D strategy. Awakn’s focus will be on efficiently progressing forward its clinical and pre-clinical stage pipelines, including AWKN-P001, its Phase III lead clinical development program, targeting Severe Alcohol Use Disorder, which is majority funded by the UK Department of Health and is expected to start in the second half of 2023. AWKN-P001 has received 66% government funding for the cost of the trial and the backing of the UK National Health Service who will be running the trial across ten of its locations, resulting in Awakn’s cost of the study being approximately GBP£800,000.

The scientific and research team at Awakn, which includes world-renowned Prof. David Nutt, Chief Research Officer, Prof. Celia Morgan, Head of ketamine-assisted therapy and Shaun McNulty, Chief Scientific Officer, are among some of the most experienced industry leaders and will continue to spearhead the progression of Awakn’s research pipeline.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn CEO commented, “Streamlining our operations and increasing our focus on the advancement of our pipeline, both from a resource and financial perspective, is something that is necessary, and we believe will have a positive impact for Awakn and our shareholders, to try to maximize the long-term value of each business. At the same time, the actions taken in the UK are deeply regrettable and not the route we had hoped for, however, critically they provide the best outcome for continuity of care for existing clients and continuity of employment for a majority of the Awakn Clinics UK team.”

Awakn has also agreed to issue 2,700,000 share purchase warrants to a consultant of the Company. The warrants shall be exercisable at $0.63, for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The issuance of these warrants have been approved by the exchange.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting addiction. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide breakthrough therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.AwaknLifeSciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | www.AwaknClinics.com

