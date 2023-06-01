Axiom Showcasing Fusion eClinical Suite – BIO International 2023

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), the premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at BIO International Convention 2023, June 5-8 in Boston, MA

The BIO International Convention is the largest global event for the biotechnology industry and attracts the biggest names in biotech, offers key networking and partnering opportunities and provides insights and inspiration on the major trends affecting the industry.

Axiom will be showcasing the pre-eminent Fusion eClinical Suite focused on real-time data-focused studies that enable small-to-medium sized pharma, biotech and device companies to accelerate their clinical studies to help patients around the world. Axiom’s proprietary methodology for delivering data-driven results faster has been pivotal in delivering hundreds of studies in the past 22+ years.

Intuitive, Cost-effective and Unified eClinical Solutions & Managed Services

“The Axiom Team is delighted to be back at BIO showcasing our innovative solutions to the challenges that study sponsors face every day. Axiom’s Fusion offers an integrated approach to managing both clinical and operational data which allows users to manage the status of both in real time and assess progress as well identify potential issues sooner. In the fast-paced environment of clinical study planning and execution; access to accurate and contemporaneous data is crucial to the quality of decisions and their outcomes. We are excited to have sponsors join us at our booth and have the opportunity to show them the advantage that Fusion and Axiom’s broad services team can deliver,” says Brian Dempster, VP Global Clinical Management.

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 2843 to discuss study needs for EDC, RTSM, eConsent, ePRO & so much more. Fusion eClinical Suite can help deliver eClinical and study operations needs.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating 22 years of delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

PR Contact

Nidhi Patel

[email protected]

+1 437.225.7676