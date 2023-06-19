B2Broker Adds NDFs as a New Asset Class, Reduces Margin Requirements on Crypto Pairs, and More
Hong Kong, Hong Kong–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2023) – B2Broker, the leading global liquidity provider in the FX & crypto industry, has announced an expansion of its suite of offerings with Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs). This move expands B2Broker’s commitment to providing comprehensive asset coverage and risk management solutions for customers worldwide.
B2Broker, as a multi-asset liquidity provider, serves all main asset classes:
- Crypto Derivatives/CFDs
- Rolling Spot FX & Precious Metals
- Equity Indices
- Energies
- Commodities
- Single Stocks/CFDs
- ETFs
- NDFs
This achievement demonstrates B2Broker’s constant commitment to fulfilling the different demands of its clients.
NDF Currencies Offered by B2Broker
NDFs are becoming an increasingly popular tool among global investors seeking to protect against losses due to currency exchange rate fluctuation. An NDF is a type of financial derivative in which two parties agree upon a fixed exchange rate ahead of time, and the difference between that and the prevailing market rate on a predetermined date is then exchanged in the form of a cash settlement. This allows investors to hedge their currency risk without exchanging physical currencies.
B2Broker provides a diverse selection of NDF currencies, allowing clients to hedge currency risk in a variety of emerging markets. NDF currencies include:
- USD/BRL
- USD/CLP
- USD/COP
- USD/IDR
- USD/INR
- USD/KRW
- USD/TWD
B2Broker Liquidity Offer Advantages
B2Broker has changed how NDFs are structured, offering clients a unique and convenient solution. Rather than the typical T+30 settlement period, B2Broker’s CFDs enable their customers to receive settlements on the next business day, eliminating client settlement risks and allowing for quicker processing speeds.
B2Broker also provides a reliable, reasonably priced service, and caters to a wide range of clientele. Institutional and retail brokers can take advantage of their industry-leading low commission rates.
Additional Crypto CFDs with Lower Margin Requirements
On the following pairs, B2Broker has cut margin requirements from 20% to 10%:
- BNB/USD
- DSH/USD
- TRX/USD
- XMR/USD
- ZEC/USD
- SOL/USD
- DOT/USD
- LNK/USD
- AVA/USD
- ATM/USD
Prime of Prime Institutional Liquidity Offer Updated
B2Broker has also upgraded its PoP institutional liquidity packages, allowing clients to connect to Prime Margin Account connectivity points such as OneZero, PrimeXM, and Centroid. This will enable traders access to STP|DMA (A book) trading conditions with actual market execution and complete transparency.
B2Broker has also included 24/7 technical support to provide even more security for customers. In addition, B2Broker has implemented a setup of a Prime Margin Account at no additional cost, allowing clients to benefit from minimum monthly liquidity fees based on traded volume.
About B2Broker
B2Broker, a globally-recognized leader in the B2B space, is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services, such as Prime of Prime liquidity and state-of-the-art technology tailored to financial institutions and cryptocurrency operations. Its immense liquidity provision encompasses over 800 trading instruments across eight asset classes, making it an unrivaled Tier 1 liquidity provider and enabling customers to trade across various markets.
As a result, B2Broker has established itself as an industry leader in the market-making world. Its reliable solutions have enabled countless financial institutions to grow their operations and enhance their profitability, making it one of the most preferred destinations for institutional trading services.
