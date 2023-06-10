Berry College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve as All-In-One Media Creation, Storage and Distribution Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berry College in Northwest Georgia has elected to adopt the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve as a comprehensive media creation, storage, and distribution solution campuswide.

The institution was seeking an affordable video content management system that provided the ability to embed video quizzes, auto-caption, integrate with the Canvas Learning Management System, and to create data management policies. In addition to these features, the institution will benefit from comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other user-friendly features that enable success for instructors and students.

“YuJa works with a number of institutions throughout Georgia, from the College of Coastal Georgia to Georgia Piedmont Technical College, the University of West Georgia, Georgia State University, and others to help create engaging, collaborative learning experiences,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “It’s our goal to provide comprehensive ed-tech solutions that are affordable, yet that deliver powerful and easy-to-use tools that benefit institutions of all sizes.”

ABOUT BERRY COLLEGE

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and extraordinary value, Berry College in northwest Georgia is an independent, coeducational college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century the College has offered a comprehensive liberal arts education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning and character development. Berry offers exceptional undergraduate degree programs in the sciences, humanities, arts and social sciences (42 majors and 38 minors), as well as undergraduate and masters opportunities in business and teacher education.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

