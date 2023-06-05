BIO-key Leverages AWS Partner Network to Build Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

WALL, N.J. and MADRID, Spain, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network member since 2022, today announced that it is helping customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to move their IAM strategies to the cloud for greater availability, scalability, resiliency, and reduced overhead.

BIO-key offers advanced cybersecurity solutions, including multifactor authentication options for enhanced login security, to securely and flexibly manage identity for AWS customers and partners. BIO-key solutions include its PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform along with hardware such as fingerprint scanners, which support Identity-Bound Biometric authentication , and its FIDO-key ® security keys.

Alex Rocha, BIO-key’s Managing Director for EMEA elaborated on the relationship, “Our work with AWS plays a crucial role in executing our targeted strategy for the EMEA market. Through the AWS Partner Network we can effectively extend the scope of our sophisticated IAM solutions worldwide, specifically addressing clients who depend on cloud-based services. This relationship underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and reliable identity and access management solutions for diverse customers and industries.”

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on-premises solutions.

